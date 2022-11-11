Not just Bollywood | Anupam Kher: Sooraj Barjatiyas Uunchai talks about optimism and I am an eternal optimist

Sooraj Barjatiyas UunchaI’m talking about enjoying the second run of his life. It’s a film about hope and friendship. Talking about his second run, actor Anupam Kher says he has just started enjoying his life. When he started his career, he was just trying to impress others. But now he does things he wants to do. He challenges himself every day and works on his craft. He refuses to be put in boxes.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was the highest Unchai?

The high was that I was working with Sooraj Barjatiya after seven years apart. It was also an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and later with Boman Irani. When I turned sixty, seven years ago, I decided I wanted to break down the barriers of ageism and reinvent myself.

I decided to change my appearance, so I started my fitness journey by taking regular walks, runs, and eating healthy. The idea was not to fit into the cliché or into a mold of doing roles typical of my age. And out came a story of triumph, human courage, compassion and friendship.

He’s a master storyteller and he was coming up with a completely different film. So I clapped in my mind that he wasn’t making a typical Sooraj Barjatya movie. He also shows courage by making a film very different from his previous works, even if it represents the same thing: kindness, friendship. After listening to it, I realized it was going to be a shock to the audience. Although it speaks of kindness, happiness and celebration, the principle is different. It is a film of triumph and patience. So it has been more than rewarding for me. Unchai talk about optimism and I am an eternal optimist. It reaffirms my faith in optimism.

We had to go to base camp. Other than my helicopter ride and considering it’s the third most dangerous airport in the world, I wasn’t afraid to take on this challenge. I love adventure and I remember my childhood adventures where I would go to the forests of Shimla and look for various animals. It was like a treasure hunt and treasure hunting cannot be without difficulties.

What was the most memorable part of filming?

When I looked at Mount Everest, tears automatically flowed. When I reached the place and saw the magnetic Mount Everest, it was like a cathartic experience. It’s hard to describe the feeling. The mountains are different every time. So the picture you

They informed us of everything. What tablets to take during the trip and stay, every detail was taken care of by the team. The production team was phenomenal. They also did a couple of reconnaissance before the start of filming. Filming took place during the time of COVID and we left with a unit of 400 people. But I must say that God was on our side.

How did you convince your family Unchai?

They didn’t know what was going to happen to us and above all we didn’t know what was going to happen until the start of filming. But I believe we don’t know what will happen tomorrow, you might also fall while walking. I come from a family of actors. My mother was a little worried.

But for me, after walking for hours during filming and wearing the wig and costume, I felt like I was not Anupam Kher, the character takes over you. I can’t swim or ride a horse, so I’m afraid of both things. But Unchai will always be a memorable peak in our life. This film has spoiled us rotten with this enriching experience.

What relationship do you have with your character?

Om Sharma is a grumpy guy, which I am not. He doesn’t like any change. Sooraj Barjatiya made me think that if it’s a completely different character than yourself, how difficult it will be. But I think that’s not the case. When the character is closer to you, it becomes difficult. Om Sharma is in a bad mood. He can drive everyone crazy. I absolutely loved playing this role.

I heard you enjoyed walking with your co-actor Boman Irani during filming. Tell us about this experience.

I don’t think I’ll ever have such good times together. I feel that I am closer to me when I walk because when you put your feet on the ground, you are grounded. There was so much to share, not just about Unchai, but on life. So Boman and I used to get out of the car and we walked. I used to play word building with Boman, discuss cinema and I have to say his memory is brilliant. We shared a great time together.

I’m a method actor, but when I was walking, I got into character for a while because ultimately, in the movie, we make the journey to find friends. asthi. I wanted someone to walk with me and Boman gave me company.

How much are you enjoying the second runs of your reel and real life?

It’s brilliant. In fact, I would say that I just started enjoying life. When I started my career, I tried to impress others. But now I try to do things that I want to do. Now, as an actor, I want to make my job difficult and put my skills to the test. My friends ask me how I manage to do so many things at once. My answer to everything is Zindigi Choti Hai, Aur Kaarne ko sideboard Kuch Hai (Life is short and there is so much to do). I get satisfaction and happiness in work.

