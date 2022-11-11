Animations on the peninsula are planned this weekend

Activities are planned for the northern Olympic peninsula this weekend.

• soup broth, the inaugural Sequim Community Food Bank benefit concert is scheduled tonight from 5-9 p.m.

Admission to the concert at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, will be by donation, with all proceeds going to the Sequim Food Bank.

Music will be provided by Jason Paul & Friends, the Buck Ellard Country Band, the Jean Lenke Jazz Band and the FarmStrong Bluegrass Band. A soup and dessert community dinner will be offered with admission. Preserves can be left in the entrance hall.

• Port Townsend Community Choir will perform in Port Townsend tonight and in Chimacum and Sunday.

‘We Rise Again’, celebrating the first in-person concerts since 2020, will take place at 7 tonight at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend; and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 45 Redeemer Way, Chimacum.

Concert tickets are available through brownpaper tickets.com, or at the door for a suggested donation of $15.

Always concerned to protect themselves and others, singers will be masked in concert halls and ask the public to mask themselves and show proof of vaccination. For more information, call 360-643-3345 or visit ptchorus.org.

• Free time! will feature songs from The Great American Songbook and Broadway shows along with blues and easy-listening tunes during an evening that includes wine and dancing at the Olympic Theater Arts at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15, available online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office at 414 N. Sequim Ave., between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The assembly hall will be set up to allow an open dance floor.

Band members are Ann Brittain, vocals; Ed Donahue, trumpet and flugelhorn; Andy Geiger, tenor saxophone; Jase Brown, guitar; Brennan Van Blair, bass; and Pete Harris, drums.

• Imagined reality will take the stage at the Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15 at the door, online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

• Cool Jam and marmalades will perform at the Port Angeles Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Entrance fees are $10 per person, $8 for members.

• Therapeutic session will present a mix of country, blues, folk and rock at the Rainforest Arts Center, 35 N. Forks Ave., from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free, but there will be a tip jar and sweets.

• puzzle contest will be hosted by the North Olympic Library System at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The timed contest will be held at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Teams of up to four members will have until noon to complete a 500-piece puzzle. The first team to finish wins. If no team has finished after two hours, the team with the fewest coins remaining will win.

The contest is open to adults, teenagers and children 10 years and older.

Participants can come as a team or meet to form a team during the contest.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email [email protected], or visit www.nols.org.

• Association of Former Violinists of Washington will host a jam session from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gathering Place at SunLand, 135 Fairway Drive.

• Big Band Stardust will perform at the Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students, and $50 for VIPs.

The group will perform the contemporary jazz music of Daniel Barry. The composer will conduct and perform his original compositions with Stardust Big Band.

VIP tickets are sold in advance only and availability is limited. The ticket includes the best seats in the house, an exclusive meeting with the composer after the show and a free glass of wine, beer or soft drink. For more information, visit olympictheatrearts.org.

• ” Dream of a summer night “, will be played by the Port Townsend High School Players at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The play will be staged in the auditorium of Port Townsend High School, 1500 Van Ness St. Tickets are $10, $5 for youth and seniors; Members of the associated student body are admitted free.

• social accordion at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., will feature Yelm’s Jeannie and Steve Berg from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Accordionists are welcome to bring their instruments and play a song or two; the public is invited to listen or dance.

The recommended donation is $5 to cover room rental costs.

For more information, call 360-452-0191.

• Future of the oceans series will host Christopher Kelley presenting “Deep Sea Mining Is Coming: What You Need to Know About This Potentially Huge New Industry” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kelley will speak at Fort Worden Chapel, on Fort Worden Way near W Street.

Kelley is a retired faculty member of the Department of Oceanography at the University of Hawaii at Honolulu.

For more information and links to Zoom meetings, visit www.ptmsc.org.



