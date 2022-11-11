Rishab Shetty On Ram Charan, Prabhas and Bollywood



One of the greatest triumphs the nation has ever seen was the movie Kantara. Rishab Shetty, the actor and director of the film, spoke with Nayandeep rakshit in an exclusive interview for a major media outlet. When Rishab Shetty was in Mumbai, the interview was supposed to be broadcast live but it is not. He was now cornered by Nayandeep for a brief chat on an online interview.” style=”height: 627px;”> Rishab Shetty was asked by Nayandeep whether Kantara’s popularity lies in educating viewers about the local culture and pique their interest in previously unknown tales. According to Rishab Shetty, the goal is achieved and the film is in some ways effective if there is a lot of talk about it and the culture depicted in it. When discussing earnings and stats, Rishab made it clear that neither he nor Hombale Films would reveal them. He claims that individuals increasing foot traffic and sharing good words is a good thing despite only numbers being provided. According to him, it’s more important than how many people watch it and how well it still performs five weeks later. Rishab sheds some light on this but also chose not to disclose the film’s budget. We heard you and Ram Charan were discussing a movie project. It was just hearsay, wasn’t it. I haven’t met Ram Charan Sir and I’m not working on a movie with him. I hope to work on a film with him in the future. I think he’s one of the best performers and I really appreciate him. How did the prabhas, who saw and tweeted about Kantara, respond to you? Beyond Telugu, Prabhas Sir is a superstar all over India. It means a lot that he chose to see the film twice in the middle of its shoot in Salaar. This is only possible for a man with a clean soul and a heart of gold. When prabhas Sir called to wish us he was so ecstatic that we talked about Kantara for about ten minutes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaherald.com/Breaking/Read/994549929/Rishab-Shetty-About-Ram-Charan-Prabhas-Bollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

