TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies aged 46 after collapsing at gymnasium





TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi breathed his last on November 11. He was 46 years old.

Bombay ,

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has died aged 46.

By Amit Tyagi: In a rather shocking update, popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has died. He was 46 years old. The actor collapsed while working out at the gym. He is survived by his wife and two children. Jay Bhanushali posted a note of condolence on social media. DEATH OF SIDDHAANTH VIR SURRYAVANSHI Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi breathed his last on November 11. Siddhaanth was training in the gymnasium when he collapsed and was taken to hospital. Doctors tried to revive him but he could not be saved. After Raju Srivastava, this comes as another case of celebrity death during training. Jay Bhanushali, Salil Ankola and others posted their condolences on social media. Siddhaanth was previously called Anand. He had recently changed his name to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. He has been seen on TV shows such as Control Room, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. THE PERSONAL LIFE OF SIDDHAANTH Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was married to model Alesia Raut. Previously, he was married to media staff Ira Chaudhary. He has a daughter, Diza, from his first wife, while his wife Alesia, has a son from his first marriage. SIDDHAANTH’S TELEVISION LEGACY Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a popular face in the television world. He had worked in many successful television shows. Some of them are Kkusum, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Mamta, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, Viruddh, Suryaputra Karn, Waaris and others. He also worked with his wife Alesia, in his modeling training institute for aspiring models. Edited by: Anindita Mukhopadhyay Posted on: November 11, 2022

