Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies aged 46 and collapses in gymnasium





Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, died Friday at the age of 46. The actor allegedly collapsed while working out in a gym. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to offer his condolences over the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, writing “gone too soon”. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jay shared that he was informed of the death by mutual friends. He also confirmed that Siddhaanth died after collapsing at the gymnasium. Jay Bhanushali shared a message to offer his condolences on Siddhanth’s death. TV actor Shaalien Malhotra has penned a moving tribute to Siddhaanth. He wrote: ‘Won over big brother, lost you too soon big boy… will still remember all the suggestions and advice you gave me. The hacks for how you have always looked so beautiful… I wish I could look as good as you when I reach this age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/brother for me… you will be missed.. @_siddhaanth_ . ” Cricketer Salil Ankola also mourned Siddhaanth’s death. He wrote on Instagram: “Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_ No words to express my sorrow.” Shaalien Malhotra mourned the loss of Siddhaanth. Having started her career as a model, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, made her debut with Kkusum. He has also played main characters in many shows. He has been seen in key roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among others. His latest projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil. Siddhaanth was previously married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. He later married Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from his previous marriage.

