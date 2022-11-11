Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Praises 1090 Women Power Line in Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra praised the importance of the 1090 Women power line during a recent UNICEF field visit to Uttar Pradesh.
Priyanka visited the control room of a 24/7 hotline for women to freely file complaints regarding any form of atrocities and sexual harassment.
Take from instagram, she shared a video of her encounter with police officers in Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, she is seen expressing her fears about going out in the state after 7 p.m.
“Tell me something, in a state like Uttar Pradesh (UP), I also grew up in Lucknow, there is a fear that exists, especially after 7 p.m.,” Priyanka said.
The policewoman is then seen saying to the actor, “I’ll show you the data”, as they walk into a room to demonstrate the workings of a “call tracking unit”, run by an outsourced service.
“They are not police officers Because we want them to be a neutral person. The police might be able to hide the case, so we want to bring that neutrality. They (the call tracking team) are trained, they are all certified, they work around the clock,” said the officer, who was showing Priyanka around.
Police officers also shared how digitization has helped them fight crime.
“But do you feel like after digitization, policing became a little bit easier in a state like UP in particular, where the girls were really scared,” Priyanka asked.
To this, the officer replied, “Certainly. Technology alone is not the solution. Manual font alone is not the solution. When we gel the two, it’s a deadly mix.
Another UP police officer chimed in, “Let me give you the data. Without scanning, the average response time was 35-40 minutes. After scanning and tech, (thanks to) helplines, the response time is only nine minutes.
Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote a caption and shared her experience visiting the control room, explaining the benefits of the helpline.
“The safety and security of women is urgently needed. We hear many stories from all over India about violence and harassment against women and girls every day. There is a lot of work to be done and it starts with the most basic law and order/police protection. I had the opportunity to visit 1090 Women Power Line (WPL), Uttar Pradesh’s 24/7 hotline for women to freely lodge complaints regarding any form of atrocities and sexual harassment. I met Ms. Neera Rawat (IPS, Additional Executive Director, Organization for Women’s and Children’s Safety, UP Police) who is the head of Organization for Women’s and Children’s Safety, UP Police at Lucknow under which this initiative is based,” she wrote.
She added: “WPL has 154 offices in UP with 24 hour service. victim and with the aim of preventing violence. WPL uses technology to the maximum to be able to respond and protect quickly, ensuring there is accountability for every call. From teasing and stalking to cases of sexual harassment and domestic violence and more, teams are trained to respond with the protection of callers in mind. In India, violence against women and children is widespread, but too many women and children do not report it for fear of prejudice and corruption. But hopefully with helplines like this they can and they should.
Much more needs to be done to protect women, but initiatives like these are a good start and if implemented effectively, can be the answer to curbing and ending violence and providing safety.
Priyanka came to India last week to promote her hair care brand. She has also traveled to some rural areas of Uttar Pradesh as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/priyanka-chopra-lauds-1090-women-power-line-in-uttar-pradesh-2454363/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra Praises 1090 Women Power Line in Uttar Pradesh
- Will the GOP abandon Trump? Hear what conservative commentators think
- Prime Minister Modi stops a car and greets enthusiastic party workers and supporters in Bangalore
- The UK and Switzerland have signed a contract for scientific research in the Horizon snub.
- Donald Trump news today: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP numbers backfire
- Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies aged 46 and collapses in gymnasium
- AHSAA Central Board evicts Saraland football team; Baldwin County Superintendent is very concerned
- Kim Kardashian Admits She Wore a Replica Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala
- Keep Joko Widodo as a Nasdem party friend
- James Corden on a Bollywood Carpool Karoake and a new Mammals show | Exclusive
- Imran Khan urges his followers to march on Islamabad without him
- Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi at G-20 to Talk Trade, Taiwan