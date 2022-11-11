Priyanka Chopra Praises 1090 Women Power Line in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra praised the importance of the 1090 Women power line during a recent UNICEF field visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka visited the control room of a 24/7 hotline for women to freely file complaints regarding any form of atrocities and sexual harassment.

Take from instagram, she shared a video of her encounter with police officers in Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, she is seen expressing her fears about going out in the state after 7 p.m.

“Tell me something, in a state like Uttar Pradesh (UP), I also grew up in Lucknow, there is a fear that exists, especially after 7 p.m.,” Priyanka said.

The policewoman is then seen saying to the actor, “I’ll show you the data”, as they walk into a room to demonstrate the workings of a “call tracking unit”, run by an outsourced service.

“They are not police officers Because we want them to be a neutral person. The police might be able to hide the case, so we want to bring that neutrality. They (the call tracking team) are trained, they are all certified, they work around the clock,” said the officer, who was showing Priyanka around.

Police officers also shared how digitization has helped them fight crime.

“But do you feel like after digitization, policing became a little bit easier in a state like UP in particular, where the girls were really scared,” Priyanka asked.

To this, the officer replied, “Certainly. Technology alone is not the solution. Manual font alone is not the solution. When we gel the two, it’s a deadly mix.

Another UP police officer chimed in, “Let me give you the data. Without scanning, the average response time was 35-40 minutes. After scanning and tech, (thanks to) helplines, the response time is only nine minutes.

Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote a caption and shared her experience visiting the control room, explaining the benefits of the helpline.

“The safety and security of women is urgently needed. We hear many stories from all over India about violence and harassment against women and girls every day. There is a lot of work to be done and it starts with the most basic law and order/police protection. I had the opportunity to visit 1090 Women Power Line (WPL), Uttar Pradesh’s 24/7 hotline for women to freely lodge complaints regarding any form of atrocities and sexual harassment. I met Ms. Neera Rawat (IPS, Additional Executive Director, Organization for Women’s and Children’s Safety, UP Police) who is the head of Organization for Women’s and Children’s Safety, UP Police at Lucknow under which this initiative is based,” she wrote.

She added: “WPL has 154 offices in UP with 24 hour service. victim and with the aim of preventing violence. WPL uses technology to the maximum to be able to respond and protect quickly, ensuring there is accountability for every call. From teasing and stalking to cases of sexual harassment and domestic violence and more, teams are trained to respond with the protection of callers in mind. In India, violence against women and children is widespread, but too many women and children do not report it for fear of prejudice and corruption. But hopefully with helplines like this they can and they should.

Much more needs to be done to protect women, but initiatives like these are a good start and if implemented effectively, can be the answer to curbing and ending violence and providing safety.

Priyanka came to India last week to promote her hair care brand. She has also traveled to some rural areas of Uttar Pradesh as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.