Opening today! Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art

Krishna dances with the cowherds, circa 18501900, India; Rajasthan, Nathadwara, opaque watercolours, gold and silver on cotton, Cincinnati Art Museum; Alice Bimel Endowment for Asian Art, 2018.115 Join us at CAM to discover the exceptional importance and power of dance in religious thought, literature, politics and societal structures in Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art. This new exhibition examines the fascinating visual language of dance in the arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan region from the first to the twenty-first century. Through 121 religious, courteous and everyday objects, Beyond Bollywood illustrates the extent to which dance occupies a singularly important place in the region. See how the dance of the gods provides religious and ethical lessons and can also symbolize power and majesty. Discover how in everyday life people have long danced for worship, for festivals, for the entertainment of emperors and princes, and for their own enjoyment. Exhibitions of this size and scope take years to organize. We have been working on this project for four years from conception, research and writing, arranging loans, designing the gallery space and finally installing the objects for our visitors. One of the largest exhibited works is part of the CAM’s permanent collection: a picwai (wall hanging hung behind the image of a god) representing the Hindu god Krishna dancing in a circle with cowherds. It explores how dance is incorporated into devotional practice and can symbolize the connection between the devotee and the divine. The photographs below show colleagues from curatorial, conservation and installation working together to mount and display this glorious (and gloriously large!) textile. In the first photo, the back panel of the textile is assembled in the gallery space by textile conservator Obie Linn, curatorial assistant Trudy Gaba and preparator Claire Flath, visible below the table securing the panel. Museum work encompasses all kinds of tasks! In the second photo, head prep Joe Civitello pins the textile to hang safely for the duration of the show. Beyond Bollywood is jointly organized by the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. The exhibit will premiere in Cincinnati before heading to San Francisco in 2023. Use #BeyondBollywood on social media and share your experience with friends and family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org/about/blog/opening-today-beyond-bollywood-2000-years-of-dance-in-art/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos