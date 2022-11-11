Entertainment
Kurt Vonnegut would have been 100 today his novels are still relevant : NPR
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Kurt Vonnegut was disappointed with America. “I’m sorry America isn’t a bigger hit than it is,” he told me in 1991. “Because we’re so rich and we really could have done almost anything. And we’ve done so little compared to what we could have done by creating an ideal society.”
Vonnegut, who died in 2007 aged 84, would have been 100 today. He was born in Indianapolis on November 11, 1922, armistice day. The late author wrote satirical and darkly humorous novels that won him a cult following in 1960s youth culture, but his work remains relevant today.
Vonnegut wrote novels about the irrationality of governments and the senseless destruction of war. His work is inspired by his experience in World War II when he was a 22-year-old soldier captured by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge.
In 1987 he told me he was determined to write about the war without romanticizing it. “My own feeling is that civilization ended in World War I, and we’re still trying to recover from that,” he said. “A lot of the blame is the malarkey that the artists created to glorify the romantic images of battle warfare, and the dead and the men in uniform and all that. And I didn’t want that story to be told again.”
Four years later, shortly after the first Gulf War, Vonnegut was saddened by what he saw in America. “We have become such a ruthless people,” he said. “And I think television made it to us. When I went to war in World War II, we had two fears: one was that we would be killed, the other was that we maybe we should kill someone. And now killing is ‘whoopee.’ It doesn’t seem like much anymore. To my generation, it still seemed like an extraordinary thing to do, to kill.
How Vonnegut spoke to ‘young people who care’
Vonnegut’s writings question the motives of governments and institutions. And it always resonated with young people, says Charles J. Shields, author of the 2011 biography, And so on: Kurt Vonnegut: A Life.
“When I look at the faces of young people holding signs, protesting a Supreme Court decision or calling for reform, espousing a cause, I see Vonnegutians,” Shields says. “What Vonnegut has to say to a young person now hasn’t changed, but has the same effect as young people facing the Vietnam War. A government at the time that seemed indifferent to what the population wanted . So as long as there are young people who care, Vonnegut will matter.”
Shields thinks Vonnegut is particularly relevant at this point in history. “As I think we have understood, what is happening in Ukraine is very much like the Second World War,” he explains. “It’s the same abject desire for conquest. It’s the same overstepping of boundaries and ignoring people’s wants, needs and culture. War takes place at different times, but so often it involves the same problems and so often has the same degrading effect on humanity.”
He was horrified by the senseless waste of war
Vonnegut’s breakthrough to millions of readers came in 1963, with his fourth novel, The cat’s cradle about a secret military experiment, called “Ice Nine”, which leads to the destruction of civilization.
But his most striking anti-war statement came six years later and was quickly adapted by Hollywood. Slaughterhouse-Five depicts the firebombing of Dresden by Allied warplanes in 1945. The city was reduced to rubble. More than 20,000 civilians were killed.
Like the novel’s hero, Vonnegut was an American prisoner of war, imprisoned in a Dresden slaughterhouse during the air raid. Afterwards, he was forced to remove the decomposing bodies from the city’s flooded basements. Vonnegut said the experience left an indelible impression.
“The destruction of Dresden was my first experience with really fantastic waste,” he recalls. “Burn down a livable city and a beautiful one to boot. And so I was simply impressed by the waste, the terrible waste, the nonsense of war.
Vonnegut wrote 14 novels, as well as a handful of storybooks, plays, and non-fiction works. His fiction has been republished in four volumes by the Library of America. In 1991, he said he would always have an audience because his books say, “Hey, you’re not alone.”
