Amitabh Bachchan’s star Uunchai gets a limited release in less than 500 screens; multiplexes urged to air shows only after 11 a.m.: Bollywood News





bollywood hungamawas the first to break the news that Rajshri ProductionsUnchaiwill be distributed by Yash Raj Films in India as well as overseas. We also reported that it should release on around 600-700 screens. Amitabh Bachchan’s star Uunchai gets a limited release in less than 500 screens; multiplexes are only asked to air shows after 11 a.m. bollywood hungamahas now discovered that there has been a change in plans. An exposure source saidbollywood hungama, The film is expected to be released on only 450 to 475 screens in India. That’s far less for a mid-sized film, starring an A-lister and directed by a successful director. In accordance with the instructions given to the cinemas, screenings of the film must not start until after 11:00 a.m. In addition, multiplexes with five or more screens are required to broadcast no more than four shows. Theaters with less than 5 screens are told that they can have about 2 or 3 shows a day. To put things into perspective, Amitabh Bachchan’s latest solo star,jhund(2022), was released on approximately 1200 screens.Chehre(2021), was released at a time when cinemas were closed in Maharashtra, and yet it was shown on nearly 1,000 screens. The source continued, Several exhibitors are stunned by this request. We can’t remember the last time such a big movie was released with such limited shows. Some multiplexes actually wanted to play more shows but were told not to. When asked the reason for this posting strategy, the source replied: Maybe the makers are following the old Rajshri posting pattern. They released their biggest blockbuster,Hum Aapke Hain Koun(1994), on very limited screens in week 1. And as word spread and demand grew, so did the number of impressions. They hope thatUnchaican also follow the same path. If the word of mouth is positive and the demand increases, the shows will increase in the days to come, as has happened recently in the case of films likeKarthikeya2andkantara. Also, with such a tight release, there is no possibility of shows being canceled due to lack of ratings. An industry expert said, “Right now, we keep hearing from producers that their movie is getting the biggest airplay of all time. In such a scenario,Unchaigets a tight or rather narrow version. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya,Unchaistars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It is released on November 11, 2022. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys massage from Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher on KBC 14 sets; look More pages: Uunchai Box Office Collection, Uunchai Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

