Hollywood star Vince Vaughn ready to face WSOP champions Hellmuth, Cada and Aldemir







Vince Vaughnthe star of Dodgeball, will face three former world champions in separate head-to-head poker matches, but it’s actually the fans who will win those matches. The comic actor will fight Phil Hellmuth (1989), Joe every (2009), and Koray Aldemir (2021) with images posted on the WSOP YouTube channel. Additionally, US poker players who correctly guess the results of all three games will win a free seat for the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main event in Las Vegas. Vaughn, who has appeared in many of the best comedy movies of the past 30 years, has been the WSOP’s “Master of ceremonies” last year as it transitioned from the Rio to Bally’s (to be renamed Horseshoe Las Vegas in 2023). Win Big on Actor’s Poker Skills Vince Vaughn, \”Celebrity Master of Ceremonies\”, at the 2022 World Series of Poker. Dressed in Caesar’s costume, the star guest announced “Shuffle Up and Deal” on Day 1b of the 2022 WSOP Main Event. He’s back in action, only this time he’s giving away Main Event seats. In three separate states, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, players who make a deposit at the WSOP.com poker site during a specific week can predict the outcome of Vaughn’s match against Hellmuth, Cada or Aldemir . Those who make an accurate projection will then be entered into a freeroll tournament with a Main Event seat awarded to the winner. In Pennsylvania, the drop dates are Nov. 15-22, and the one-on-one match between Vaughn and Hellmuth will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 22. The Keystone State freeroll is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET the following day. Across the border in New Jersey, players will predict the winner of Vaughn’s match against Aldemir, which will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on December 6. The required dates to make a deposit at WSOP.com NJ are November 29 through December 29. 6, and the freeroll will take place at 8:30 p.m. on December 7. Finally, Michigan’s contest against Cada, a native of Wolverine State and a proud University of Michigan fan, will be revealed on December 20 at 5 p.m. ET. Players must make their deposits between December 13 and December 20, with the freeroll scheduled for December 21. Contest Details To enter the contest, an entrant must have a WSOP.com account in one of the three states listed above. Next, the future world champion prospect must make a deposit and enter the promo code “VINCE” to predict Vaughn will win the match, or “CHAMP” to indicate they predict the former Main Event winner will emerge victorious. Hellmuth, Cada and Aldemir. On reveal day, attendees will receive an email with a link to watch the game one-on-one. Those who correctly choose the winner will automatically be entered into the freeroll scheduled for the following day. Vaughn, a recreational player, will face three players who have a total of 21 World Series of Poker bracelets. But that doesn’t necessarily mean former champions will beat the limelight of legendary comedies such as Dodgeball, wedding crashesand Swingers.

