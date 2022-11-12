Entertainment
‘Pyaar mein sab kuch har jaye toh hi jeet hoti hai’: BOLLYWOOD actor attends ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, CONGRATULATES Rahul Gandhi | India News
After the arrival of the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra, political leaders, artists and writers also made an effort to meet Rahul Gandhi. After meeting actress Pooja Bhatt, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh also participated in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Speaking from the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ platform, he targeted the BJP without taking its name. He criticized the BJP, saying some people were spreading hatred in the country. But in all these politics of hate it is difficult to follow the path of love and he also expressed the view that Rahul Gandhi is following the same path.
Stating that Rahul Gandhi embraced the path of love and unity, he quoted a Hindi saying: “Pyaar mein sab kuch har jaye toh hi jeet hoti hai…Jeet Jarur Milegi”. Speaking about the Bharat Jodo rally, actor Sushant Singh said that at first he thought this rally was for the Congress party, so the question was whether he should go or not. But then he thought it was a rally for India and we should be there. Sushant Singh also presented a poem by famous poet Kunwar Narayan on this occasion.
#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/PaulFr1NpO
Congress (@INCIndia) November 10, 2022
While interacting with Rahul Gandhi, Sushant said, “There is a need for victory, but the real need is to fight to the end without losing faith. Because after that we will surely get victory.” He also expressed his belief that those who try to run this country constitutionally will win. He also said that even if it wasn’t today, tomorrow would be his victory. He said, “When you face the first blizzard on your head, you’ll find there’s no difference in winning it all and not giving up until the end.”
Before actor Sushant Singh participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, actress Pooja Bhatt also participated in the rally. After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Sushant Singh tweeted that you have proven once again that you stand firm on your point of view, don’t just talk about it.
