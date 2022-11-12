‘Bigger and rounder’ women denied entry to Hollywood bar

Suggest a fix
Two women speak out after being refused entry to a popular Hollywood nightclub because of their size.
The two women, who are models and social media influencers, said it was not the first time something like this had happened to them as they tried to enter a bar or nightclub in Los Angeles.
The women shared their story on social media and say it resonates with women across the country who have experienced similar discrimination.
Ella Halikas says a bouncer told her and fellow “curvy” model Alexa Jay that they couldn’t follow their friends to The Highlight Room in Hollywood.
(Alexa) asked Hey, what’s going on? I’m actually with that party you just let in, and he said, I know, and looked her up and down and said, Not tonight, Ella said.
The women decided to share the incident on social media.
We were tired of playing it safe. We were tired of letting it happen and not talking about it, Ella said in an Instagram post.
It was so dehumanizing, says Alexa. It was as if we were being examined. If you have experienced any type of discrimination like this you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it is and we are not letting it fly anymore.
Women believe that this problem goes beyond a nightclub.
Halikas says she has received thousands of messages from other plus-size women sharing similar stories of being turned away from bars and nightclubs.
A plus-size friend of mine went to a club in New York and they said, “Anyone can come in,” Halikas said. They let all her skinny friends in, went up to her and said, ‘You can’t come in. She asked, why? and he says, if you want to get in, pay $4,000.
Halikas tells me she’s body embracing and confident, enjoying her career as a swimsuit model while hitting the runways and gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated magazine. Still, that still didn’t stop her from being turned away.
It was like we were alone, Halikas said. It felt like we walked out of a crowd and I just felt like we had to share that because it’s not about us not going into the Highlight Room, we don’t care. This is the big picture of how many girls face it every day. It was discrimination – 100%.
Tao Group, operator of The Highlight Room, responded to the incident saying:
We are aware of the experience of Ella and Alexas. The doorman that night worked for a third party promotion company and we removed this individual from the door effective immediately. We made several attempts to resolve the issue directly with Ella and Alexa and even scheduled a meeting in the following days to discuss their experience which they unfortunately canceled. Our company does not tolerate any form of discrimination. We always welcome feedback on our operations and continue to work on how to improve our customers’ experience.
The women say they are open to meeting with the Tao group, but say they don’t believe it is enough to kick a man out. They hope to work on systemic change in the industry while inspiring and empowering other plus size women.
|
Sources
2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/women-speak-out-after-being-denied-entry-into-hollywood-bar-due-to-body-size/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]