India is moving away from Bollywood
For many, it was the final crapshoot for Bollywood cinema, as one of India’s most iconic cultural exports faces an unprecedented crisis. This year, 20 of Bollywood’s 26 major releases have failed, defined as losing half or more of their initial investment. This is double the failure rate of 2019.
Before the pandemic, around 20 million movie-mad Indians visited cinemas daily, or 1.5% of its 1.38 billion people. Now many movie theaters are empty. Bollywood movie ticket sales fell nearly 50% between July and September, compared to the same quarter in 2019.
I very simply think that the quality and standard of Bollywood films has actually always been quite low, admits Patrick Graham, a British director who has worked in the Indian film industry since 2010. Not only in a lot of technical departments, but also artistically or in terms of storyline, they’re pretty childish. I’m not saying this as a posh Brit; many Indian audiences seem to have just had enough.
Europeans like Graham, who had carved out a successful career in Bollywood, now say opportunities are dwindling fast. So what went wrong?
Many blame the pandemic for triggering the industry’s woes. Few countries have been hit harder by Covid-19 than India, the world’s second most populous country but one of the world’s lowest spenders on public health.
According to an estimate by the World Health Organization, up to five million Indians are believed to have died, despite the country being placed under one of the world’s strictest lockdowns for nearly two years. Filming came to an abrupt halt and movie theaters closed. It was only in March this year that cinemas reopened to full capacity in Mumbai.
While confined to their homes, Indians’ appetite for entertainment has not waned and many have turned to over-the-top (OTT) online media platforms for the first time, such as ‘Amazon Prime and Netflix, which contained a wide variety of high-quality content. – quality international content. About a quarter of Indians are now subscribers to at least one OTT platform and this figure is expected to rise to 31% by 2027. Only 12% of households had a subscription in 2019.
Dinner time at Gurmeet Singh’s house is full of activity. The mother-of-three, who lives in a small apartment in the city of Bathinda in northwestern India, is typical of this sudden OTT revolution. Coming from a lower middle class family, she is enthusiastic about the choice and value for money offered by the platforms.
As she kneads the dough she will fry mooli paratha, a flatbread stuffed with radishes, her teenage daughter offers to help her season a piece of fresh mutton. She hopes I’ll give her control of the remote tonight while we all eat, she laughs.
She is currently watching this American high school show, I have never [where the lead character is Indian-American] but she is also obsessed with the Korean group BTS, so she also likes shows from this country.
Hundreds of millions of Indians have been pushed into poverty during the pandemic and so OTT platforms have also become the economic choice. A monthly mobile subscription to Netflix India costs only Rs 149 ($1.70). It can cost at least Rs 3,000 ($32.60) to take your whole family to a proper movie theater in any of India’s metropolitan cities and people are much more cautious these days about where they spend their money, says Rajnish Lall, a leading producer in the Indian film industry.
It’s not just the ticket price, but the popcorn, colas, coffees and the trauma of driving through traffic in a city like Mumbai or Delhi, finding parking, etc., versus comfort to watch at home.
Bollywood is also increasingly under attack from the Indian government. The country’s increasingly authoritarian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly cultivated a fervent Hindu nationalism since his re-election in 2019. While Modis in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) implemented a series of Islamophobic policies and dismantled civil society, he acknowledges his Bollywood stars are one of the few remaining figures who can speak out against the government.
In 2021, one of India’s most famous actors, Aamir Khan, who is a Muslim, caused consternation when he said he was considering moving abroad. As an individual, as a member of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly I was alarmed, Khan said.
Right-wing Hindu nationalists associated with the BJP waged a full-scale campaign to boycott the release of Khans in August, Laal Singh Chaddhaa Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Bollywood has been India’s most popular vehicle for secularism and diversity for over 100 years, not only in the type of content we create, but also because we have the highest representation of minorities in all industries in India. There is a huge success rate of Muslims in particular and it really bothers the Hindu right, says Swara Bhasker, one of India’s leading actresses.
We have now seen a completely toxic and venomous narrative emerge that has targeted Bollywood, saying it promotes Islamic culture and has underworld links in Pakistan.
Bhasker has regularly spoken out against BJP Islamophobia in recent years and has since found herself persona non grata within Bollywood. Directors and producers regularly tell me that they are afraid to cast me, about a backlash from the Indian authorities, she adds.
Deepika Padukone, another of India’s leading actresses, has been arrested after speaking out in support of a student movement opposed to an anti-Muslim citizenship law. And the son of Shah Rukh Khan, known as the king of Bollywood, was jailed for a month before being arrested and then allowed to take recreational drugs at a party in Mumbai.
Khan had previously spoken out against lynchings of Muslims by right-wing Hindu groups. Indian authorities have created this idea of Bollywood as a threat to traditional Indian family values and full of drugs and immoral practices, Graham says. The government is putting enormous pressure on Bollywood producers to make Hindu-centered films with Muslim villains, those who flatter right-wing Hindus rather than those who tell well.
Vincenzo Condorelli, an Italian cinematographer who has worked in the industry since 2018, is more optimistic about Bollywood’s revival. He has just completed filming in the western state of Rajasthan. There, he was delighted to see a sold-out cinema RRRa film produced in the Telugu-speaking states of South India, then dubbed into Hindi.
This year has seen a succession of tightly scripted South Indian films outperforming major Bollywood releases. For Condorelli, it’s proof that Indian audiences haven’t turned their backs on cinema, it’s just that their standards are higher.
Usually, Bollywood is the national industry seen everywhere and Tamil cinema is a regional market, but what has become very interesting is that this regional product has suddenly become a national success, explains Condorelli. I think South Indian movies and OTT platforms have told a much wider range of stories, they’re more inclusive, and creatively and technically they’ve been more in line with international standards.
He remains hopeful that Bollywood’s recent struggles will give the industry an opportunity to reform for the better. For Graham, however, India’s crackdown on civil society left him no choice; he will leave the industry and the country later this year.
The more liberal OTT space had provided him with a wider scope to produce content than the conservative Bollywood. But the Indian government has also launched a crackdown there, filing police complaints against Netflix and Amazon Prime over scenes it considers anti-Hindu.
Right-wing trolls are also putting enormous pressure on these platforms, and producers are being forced to toe the line, Graham says. We can’t say anything these days and you definitely can’t mention religion or politics. Telling a decent story is getting harder and harder.
Joe Wallen is the Daily Telegraphs South Asia correspondent
