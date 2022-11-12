Bollywood glamour, interfering friends and fans star-crossed lovers in this LGBTQ novel

There’s a celebrity on the flight. Krish heard the whispers as she approached the gate area. For a second, his heart skipped a beat. She couldn’t be on this flight. Surely the gods wouldn’t be so cruel to her, would they? Krish had read in gossip columns that superstar Mahek Singh was filming in New York with her boyfriend, Kabeer Agarwal, for Razia Akhtar’s latest film. She was probably still there. Surely she couldn’t be on this flight.

Krish was really looking forward to this flight. She had won the Big B English Fiction award for her book and they had paid for a first class plane ticket to India for the awards ceremony. First class! Krish had never flown first class in his life. She had been so excited! But now she looked at her boarding pass and hesitated. Then she shook her head. No. Not on this flight. It would be too much of a coincidence.

Krish rolled his eyes but found himself staring at the ceiling of Terminal 2 at JFK airport. She still said a little prayer. Please God…please. Just then, his phone rang.

Hello my! Krish said.

Did you board?

No not yet. Just on point. Krish looked at the queue that had already formed around the boarding area, even though they hadn’t opened the doors yet. Why are Indians always in such a hurry to get on board? she wondered aloud. Do they think they’ll miss the flight? Or are they afraid that someone will take their place?

Stop being mean, Krishna, her mother warned her on the phone. You are Indian too.

I’m not. I have a US passport to prove it.

You can be a citizen of any country, but your heart will always be Indian. It is your birthplace. This is where you grew up.

This is where my heart was broken.

The country was full of too many painful memories for her. Krish says nothing. At that time, ground staff opened boarding for first class and business class passengers.

OKAY. They are now calling first class passengers.

Ahha beta. What do you want for dinner when you get home?

I don’t know, mom. Anything will do. Anything except…

Baingan ka bharta, I know.

Right.

How long, Krishi? asked his mother.

One day. But that day is not today. It was the same answer she had given her mother for the past ten years.

His mother sighed, Theek hai.

Krish hung up the phone and started walking towards the door. Sorry. Excuse me, she said as she pushed her way through the people thronging the boarding area. Shed almost reached the podium when someone pushed her aside. She tripped. Hey! Krish exclaimed, bending down to retrieve his boarding pass.

Straightening up, she saw, like in slow motion, Mehek Singh being taken into the flight by security. The same security that had pushed her aside. Sure. Krish turned and walked away from the gate. His heart was pounding in his chest. Her legs were like jelly. She needed to sit down. She was not ready to board. Not yet. Alcohol. She needed alcohol. She looked for a restaurant or a pub, but to close the boarding area, she only saw a cafe. Alright, that will have to do.

She sighed and started walking towards the cafe. After taking an inordinately long time, it’s hard to think when your brain is trying to work through anticipation, excitement, anger, resentment and memories…so many memories…suddenly, she said, Ummm… I’m going to have an English Breakfast Tea.

The counter attendant nodded and began to prepare her cup. Soon she was seated at a table, carefully sipping her hot tea. Take a deep breath, Krish. Deep breathing. You can do it. She thought about calling Ma. What was the point? Ma would either be excited or worried. Probably both. She thought about calling her two best friends, Lauren and Chelsea. They would also be worried, then angry. Probably both. Krish shook his head. No. None of these calls would be useful at this time.

She needed someone calm and centered. Maybe she could call Allie. That’s the dumbest idea you can think of, Krish, she told herself. Call your current girlfriend to talk about your ex? This will

earn you bonus points for being a jerk and an idiot. Krish sighed. It’s not like she didn’t imagine coming face to face with Mahek after all these years, but she never expected something like this. She couldn’t do that. Not here, not now. And certainly not on a fourteen hour flight to India. She looked down the hallway toward the exit. Maybe she could leave.

Take another flight?

You are a sher ka bachcha, Krishi. We face our problems, Mas’s voice called. Krish’s shoulders slumped. She had to face it. Might as well do it now, right?

Excerpted with permission from happy endings, Minita Sangvi, Harper Collins.