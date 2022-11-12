Bollywood movies and Hindi web shows to binge watch this weekend





New month, new releases! Here is a list of new Bollywood movies and Hindi web shows released in the month of November that you can add to your weekend watch list. Let’s take a look at all the exciting OTT as well as theatrical releases that are sure to keep our weekend filled with drama, action, thrills and romance. New Hindi Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend

1. Monica, oh my darling

Monica, oh my darlingwith Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte promises to be a classy neo-noir crime comedy thriller. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel in key roles. Its release on Netflix on November 11, 2022. 2. Thai Massage

The film revolves around a typical middle-class 70-year-old widower, Atmaram Dubey, who has been single for decades and directs he will probably never have sex. And in an attempt to cure his erectile dysfunction, he soon embarks on an outrageous journey of self-discovery. Thai massage stars Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma in the lead roles and will be released on November 11, 2022. 3. Unchai

Director of Sooraj Barjatya Unchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in key roles. The film revolves around three friends and their trek to Everest Base Camp to grant their fourth friend’s dying wish. It is about their struggle with their physical limitations and learning the true meaning of freedom. The film hits theaters on November 11, 2022. 4. Daze Inn

Amazon Prime Video Series, Daze Youth Hostel, is back with its third season. It revolves around a group of students who are in their third year of engineering and their lives in the hostel. The series stars Ahsaas Channa and Luv Vispute, and will also mark the final screen appearance of late comedian Raju Srivastavas. It will be released on Amazon Prime on November 16, 2022. 5. Breathe: In the Shadows Season 2

Abhishek Bachchan is back as Avinash Sabharwal for the second season of his Breathe: in the shadows is out. The Mayank Sharma-produced series also features Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher, and Naveen Kasturia in key roles. Social and Principal Credit: Matchbox Shots, Rajshri Productions Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/monica-o-my-darling-thai-massage-uunchai-and-other-bollywood-movies-and-hindi-web-shows-to-binge-watch-this-weekend/18045145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos