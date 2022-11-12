A new British pub is coming to Hollywood this month





The guy Later this month, the hospitality company behind restaurants Mother Wolf, Kateen, My Friends and Desert 5 Spot plans to launch the Chap, a British-style pub in Hollywood. Named after London-born Charlie Chaplin, the restaurant and bar offer classic pub fare such as bangers and mash, fish and chips and a Sunday roast including roast beef and pudding from Yorkshire. Draft beers will include selections from London craft breweries and more, while the cocktail list features house creations and classics such as the Pimms Cup. The space includes a bar, a separate dining room dubbed the Chaplin Room and a rear patio with a retractable roof, and will host sporting events, pub trivia and live entertainment such as a fiddle band and sets of DJs. The Chap is set to open Nov. 19, with hours from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. 1607 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, thechappub.com A starter of mushrooms and Gruyre beignets at Schwartz & Sandys. (Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times) Schwartz & Sandys A new cocktail lounge from bartenders and Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval is now open in Hollywood with tropical drinks, bites such as lobster corn dogs with curry mustard and wine by the glass and by the bottle. Schwartz & Sandys, in the former La Villita Cantina space in Franklin Village, serves inventive takes on classics, like a variation of mai tai made with spiced wine syrup, or the Thai tea-tinged Manhattan, with dishes that include wild mushrooms and Gruyre beignets; entrees like steak with hand-cut fries and chimichurri; tahini Caesar salad with falafel croutons; and, in a playful nod to the restaurateurs’ Midwestern roots, Juicy Lucy sliders with homemade American cheese and beer-braised onions. Schwartz & Sandys is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to late. 1917 N. Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, www.schwartzandsandys.com Large White Melrose Great White, the all-day café founded in Venice and serving natural beer and wine, now operates a 5,000 square foot location in West Hollywood. As with the Venice and Larchmont outposts, Chef Juan Ferreiro oversees the menu of salads, breakfast burritos, smoothie bowls, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, as well as novelties such as steak with mushroom fries and bok choy; crispy fish with broccolini; and chicken shawarma with cauliflower and labneh. The newer Great White offers indoor and outdoor seating as well as a private dining room, and is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 8917 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, (424) 274-3244, grandblanc.cafe The local chain of Great White all-day cafes is taking over a former laundromat along Melrose Avenue. (Roberto Amado-Cattaneo III / Great White) Eat your food A new food festival mixing viral dishes, trends and culinary shows is born within ComplexCon, an annual event dedicated to streetwear, food and art. Eat Your Feed, from First We Feast and Buzzfeeds Tasty, will occupy part of the Long Beach Convention Center on November 19 and 20 with 25 food vendors such as Apollonias Pizzeria, Bridgetown Roti, a Hot Ones stand and Yellow Paper Burger offering dishes for purchase , including one-day specials created for the festival. Foodie hosts and chefs will also be on hand for entertainment such as culinary challenges and taste tests. ComplexCon tickets range from $117.76 for one-day admission to a $600 VIP all-weekend pass. 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, complexcon.com kneaded bread festival Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History launched a community exhibit that honors local bakers. On November 19, the multi-month series Kneaded: LA Bread Stories culminates with Kneaded Bread Fest, a day-long festival dedicated to all things bread. From 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the all-ages event will include educational stations, such as a seed bar, as well as cooking demonstrations by Portos Bakery, meet-and-greets with Guatemalan Bakery and Nickel Diner crews, a live performance a set of bread-themed music and more. Admission is included with museum tickets, which range from $7 to $15. (Children 2 and under are free.) 900 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, (213) 763-3466, nhm.org/breadfest A pastry chef from Portos will lead a demonstration, discussion and tasting of the bakery’s bread at the Kneaded Bread Fest, to be held on the grounds of the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

