



James Corden’s New Show ‘Mammals’ Will Air on Amazon Prime on November 11 James Corden revealed that he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke, also shared his views on the concept of modern love in a latest interview. James spoke about the concept of modern love saying: I think love is a complex thing anyway. All of our references to what we think love should be come from 18th century movies, songs and poetry. But what no one has ever really taught is that all of these poets died when they were around 37 years old. I think love is great. And it’s amazing I think what no one has ever told you is that love hurts all the time. There are songs, love hurts. And the love is great. I think what love is really a lot of hard work. You have to get on it. It is not easy. It is a constant. This is an ever changing and evolving situation. During the interview, Corden learned that his famous show Carpool Karaoke is very popular all over India, to which he replied, Oh man, well that blows my mind. So I didn’t even know our show was popular in India. So that’s amazing to me. I look forward to coming to see you. I will be there. We’ll be there. I can not wait. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CDUfPANlAc James Corden Show Mammals set to premiere on Amazon Prime on November 11, reports India today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/451736-james-corden-says-he-would-love-to-visit-india-for-bollywood-carpool-karaoke

