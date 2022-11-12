“Thicker and rounder” women were refused entry to the Hollywood bar; the rant goes viral on social media

(KTLA) Two women who are models and social media influencers say they were denied entry to a popular Los Angeles nightclub because of their size.

Ella Halikas said a bouncer told her and fellow “curvy” model Alexa Jay that they couldn’t follow their friends to The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

(Alexa) asked him, Hey, what’s going on? I’m actually with that party you just let in, and he said, I know, and looked her up and down and said, Not tonight, Halikas recounted.

The women shared their story on social media and said it resonated with women across the country who have experienced similar discrimination.

We were tired of playing it safe. We were tired of letting it happen and not talking about it, Halikas said in an Instagram post.

It was so dehumanizing, Jay said. It was as if we were being examined. If you’ve experienced any kind of discrimination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it is, and we’re not letting it fly anymore.

Women believe that this problem goes beyond a nightclub. Halikas said she had received thousands of messages from other plus-size women sharing similar stories about being turned away from bars and nightclubs.

“A plus-size friend of mine went to a club in New York and they said, ‘Anyone can come in,'” Halikas said. “They let all her skinny friends in, went up to her and said, ‘You can’t come in.’ She asked, why? and he says, if you want to get in, pay $4,000. “

Halikas said her modeling career has landed her on the catwalks and on the pages of Sports Illustrated magazine, but that still hasn’t stopped her from being turned down.

It was like we were alone, Halikas said. It felt like we were pulled out of a crowd, and I just felt like we had to share that because it’s not about us not going into the Highlight Room. We don’t care. This is the big picture of how many girls face it every day. It was discrimination – 100%.

Tao Group, operator of The Highlight Room, responded to the incident saying:

We are aware of the experience of Ella and Alexas. The doorman that night worked for a third party promotion company and we removed this individual from the door effective immediately. We made several attempts to resolve the issue directly with Ella and Alexa and even scheduled a meeting in the following days to discuss their experience which they unfortunately canceled. Our company does not tolerate any form of discrimination. We always welcome feedback on our operations and continue to work on how to improve our customers’ experience.

The women say they are open to a meeting with the Tao group, but say they don’t believe firing a doorman is enough. They hope to work on systemic change in the industry while inspiring and empowering other plus size women.