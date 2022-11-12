Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Seriescountless animated productions, as well as the Arkham and Injustice video game franchises, has died at 66.

Voice actress Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy on B: CASfirst shared the news on his Facebook page, writing Our beloved Batman voice Kevin Conroy passed away yesterday. He was sick for a while but he really spent a lot of time on the cons, to the delight of all his fans. He will be sadly missed not only by the show’s cast, but also by his legion of fans around the world.

DC Animation’s publicity confirmed Conroy’s death in a press release.

Conroy studied acting at Juilliard alongside roommate, comedian Robin Williams, and near-roommate, actor Christopher Reeve. He began his career in the New York theater scene of the 1980s before breaking into television in soap-opera roles and recurring and guest appearances on series like Dynasty, Cheersand Matlock.

According to Conroy’s own writings, he was in his thirties when his voiceover agent put him in touch with the production behind Batman: The Animated Series and legendary casting director Andrea Romano. The 1992 series came to define Conroy’s career at a time when animated TV superhero adventures came far more often than any live-action production. This dynamic made him the most familiar (and regularly appearing) actor behind Batman for a decade.

Kevin was much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing, Romano said in the DC Animations press release, he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and wit generous knew no borders.

Conroys’ performance as Batman was matched only by Mark Hamills’ turn as the characters’ nemesis, the Joker. Best known for his iconic live-action role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, Hamill once told Rotten TomatoesWhen they offer me [Joker] roles now, I say, does Kevin do it? [] I don’t even have to read the script, if Kevin does, I will.

Kevin was perfection, Hamill said in the DC Animations press release. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him, his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted.

After Batman: The Animated Seriesits gently relaunched sequel series The New Adventures of Batmanand his acclaimed feature film, Batman: Mask of PhantasmConroy continued his time with the character on B: CAS fallout like batman beyond and Justice League Unlimited, as well as the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. He’s voiced his signature superhero on 15 movies in all, 15 different animated shows and two dozen video games, according to DC Animation, including the Arkham franchise, which broke a storied streak of terrible comic book-to-game adaptations. video.

Conroy made his only appearance as a live-action version of Batman in 2019, playing an older version of Bruce Wayne in the CWs Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

For many who grew up watching the groundbreaking, highly influential Batman: The Animated Series, the sound of Conroy’s voice is inseparable from the character of Batman. A dozen Batman and Bruce Wayne actors later, Conroy’s performance still stands out for its realism and restraint, something he was known for. berate movie actors like Christian Bale. It is often pointed out that he had two distinct modes as Batman, both of which are simply variations of his natural voice. His Bruce Wayne baritone was lush and light, to contrast with his abandoned Batman, which accompanied only a hint of growl. What is less noticed is that he actually had a environment also register in the performance: the difference between Batman with his hood, Batman with his hood in private and Bruce Wayne in public. (Not to mention the voice he developed for its co-lead role as elderly Bruce Wayne in batman beyond.)

Conroy’s performance is legendary, but it’s less well known that his performance stems directly from his experience as a gay man in the face of Hollywood adversity. In DC Comics DC Pride 2022 anthology issue, Conroy wrote a nine-page memoir about his career before landing the role of Batman, drawn by artist J. Bone. With heartbreaking precision, the story details Conroy’s determination to fulfill his dreams of love and creative flourishing, despite the setbacks of individual and systemic bigotry against the backdrop of a deadly, ignored pandemic decimating his friends and colleagues.

Image: Kevin Conroy, J. Bone/DC Comics

They told me about the character, he writes in the comic, about his Batman: The Animated Series hearing. Explained how young Bruce Wayne saw his parents murdered in front of him in Crime Alley. How he had formed a split personality to deal with the agony of his childhood. A mask of trust to the world, and a private mask torn apart by strife and hurt. Could I identify with that, they asked.

Yes, I can understand.

Image: Kevin Conroy, J. Bone/DC Comics

Conroy is survived by his sister, Trisha Conroy, his brother, Tom Conroy, and her husband, Vaughn C. Williams.

Update: DC Comics did the whole of DC Pride 2022, containing the Conroys Finding Batman story, freely available for everyone to read. DC is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and voice of Batman for legions of fans, Kevin Conroy, publisher says in a report. He will be missed forever.