Mark Ladd named Hollywood Bowl superintendent





Graphic announcing the appointment of Mark Ladd. | Courtesy of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has appointed Mark Ladd as superintendent of the Hollywood Bowl, officials announced on Friday. “It’s a great honor to receive this nomination,” said Ladd. “I look forward to playing a stewardship role and continuing the tradition of constant improvement at this historic facility.” Since 1994, Ladd has served in the dual role of deputy venue superintendent and associate operations manager of the Hollywood Bowl, where he was recently promoted to manager. The Hollywood Bowl is operated on behalf of Los Angeles County by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. “We are delighted that Mark Ladd has been promoted to the third person appointed to serve as superintendent of the Hollywood Bowl,” said Chad Smith and David Bohnett, CEO and CEO of LA Phil, respectively. “His incredible knowledge and passion for the iconic Hollywood Bowl will continue to serve audiences and performers as we enter the second century of tradition at this beloved Southern California venue.” Prior to joining the Hollywood Bowl team, Ladd was the operations coordinator at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Sports Arena. His experience also includes multiple New Year’s Rose Bowl games, multiple Super Bowls and the 1984 Olympics, according to Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation officials. He lives in Pasadena and has a wife and two adult children. “I am thrilled with the appointment of Mark Ladd as superintendent of the Hollywood Bowl,” County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “This beloved playhouse is an asset in the Fifth District that requires thoughtful management. Mark offers a long history of dedicated service to the Bowl and its visitors. I look forward to working with him so that we can continue our coordinated community engagement strategies. I’m glad we share a common vision, and that both prioritize soliciting community input to address noise, traffic, and long-term mitigation projects.

