SRK celebrates ‘fabulous 15 years’ of incredible performances by Deepika





As Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in Hindi cinema with ‘Om Shanti Om’, her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for the actress celebrating her excellence, perseverance and incredible performances. Shah Rukh took to Twitter where he shared previews of films he and Deepika have made together including ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. Alongside the image, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Friday: “To 15 fabulous years of excellence, amazing performances with you and warm embraces!! Here I look at you, I look at you, I look at you and I always look at you @deepikapadukone. Deepika Padukone made her debut with Farah Khan’s melodrama “Om Shanti Om”, in which she played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was then seen in movies such as ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Aarakshan’, ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘ Happy New Year’, ‘Piku’, ‘Bajirao Mastani and ‘Padmaavat’ To 15 fabulous years of excellence, perseverance, breathtaking performances with you and warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you, looking at you and looking at you and still looking at you @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/WHGGr7xqgO Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2022 Her first Hollywood project – the action movie “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” in 2017. She was last seen on screen in “83”. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to star again in the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, the story of an Indian spy who can penetrate any system or circle with his stealth and chameleon-like abilities. to merge with the world he resides in. The film is Shah Rukh Khan’s first of three films after a hiatus of more than four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ which did poorly at the box office. “Pathaan,” produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. Must read:Prabhas film offering 80 crore to Pathaan director Siddharth Anand scrapped, reports ‘action film with him suits Shah Rukh Khan…’ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

