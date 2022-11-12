Who are Mohamed al-Fayed and Dodi Fayed?

Season 5 ofThe crown brings the historical drama into the 90s, a decade marked by tragedy for the show’s characters. Although the season ends before Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) meets her harrowing fate in August 1997, it portrays her inexorably towards her: first breaking free from the family she married (sometimes using rather impulsive tactics) and then desperately trying to find her own place in the world, having gotten rid of the one imposed on her by marriage.

One piece of that puzzle is Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), the boyfriend she died alongside in that 1997 car crash. But although Fayed’s name has been on everyone’s lips for 25 years, Abdalla thinks, no one don’t know anything about him.

The actor immersed himself in the search for the role and was surprised to discover how little information was available about the late film producer (whose credits includedchariots of fireandTo hang up). A single, brief voice recording of Fayed callingLarry King Livefor some typically empty TV talk shows, banter became absolutely essential for Abdalla, who realized he wouldn’t have known how to shape his accent otherwise (American, it turns out, with bits of Egyptian ).

The things that are written are all the same and probably come from one source, Abdalla tells Tudum. It’s a bit extraordinary when you think about it. How is it that this figure I feel so close to, that I feel familiar with, I don’t know anything about? And surprisingly, then, as a result, he was never cried, really. Because how can you mourn someone you don’t know?The crowntry to know him. And not only Dodi, but also his father, the wealthy businessman Mohamed al-Fayed (Salim Daw).

Who is Mohammad al-Fayed?

Mohamed Fayed (later al-Fayed) was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1929. He married author Samira Khashoggi in 1954. They divorced two years later, but had a son together, Emad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Menaem Fayed, also known as Dodi. Mohamed began working with his wife’s brother, Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, then ran a shipping business and moved to England in the 1960s. His business empire eventually included the Paris Ritz hotel and Harrods, the London department store. In 1986, al-Fayed rented the late Duke of Windsor’s home in Paris, overseeing extensive renovations to the villa.

His character is so, so rich, Daw tells Tudum of Mohamed. He’s cruel, he’s funny, he loves life, he wants to be on top all the time, he wants everything and he has everything he wants. Father and son are introduced in episode 3, Mou Mou, which focuses almost entirely on Mohamed expanding his business empire and pursuing his highest dream validation or some sort of identification with the British royal family.

The team atThe crownhad this choice: do they portray Dodi and Mohamed as these sort of token characters that kind of come across the screen and that’s it? Abdullah said. Or do they get the treatment that all other royals get, to become characters in their own right, so that when we come to this moment of such great cultural significance, we can really explore it?The crownchose the latter.

In developing his portrayal of Mohamed, Daw was most surprised by the humanness of the bumps, he says. Because he really lovesloves the people around her, her son, her family and her life. He loves life and he is so human, like a child sometimes. When he’s happy, he’s really happy. When he is not happy, he [becomes] a very tough man.

This tension between harshness and childlike warmth inevitably impacts his son, and their problematic but very affectionate dynamic has become a key, for Abdalla, to unraveling the enigma of Dodi. Although he’s commonly remembered as a playboy, the actor rejects that label: he was basically someone who, I think, was incapable of nurturing relationships. Who ended up, suddenly, with lots of connections. And that comes, I think, in part from issues around his upbringing and childhood. [But] little by little, you become a playboy.

The actor doesn’t see him as a larger-than-life Hugh Hefner type at all, but rather as a shy, courteous, awkward guy with an endearing love for sentimentality and a bit of nerdy. This understanding of Dodi became clearer to Abdalla as she worked with costume designer Amy Roberts (whom Daw appreciatively calls Amy the Great) to come up with the looks for the characters. Every time he wore something assertive and sharp, reflective, it was wrong, the actor recalls. But every time it was something that was like, Oh, I just want to touch it, it’s beautiful colors, it was nice, it was there.

When you start looking at the real images of Dodi, you see that in him, continues Abdalla. You see what was kind of broken in him, or sad. You start to see what was deeply adorable about him and you kind of want to give him a hug.

