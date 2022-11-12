Watch METALLICA’s Pro-Shot Video Performing “Blitzkrieg” at a Concert in Hollywood, Florida

METALLIC celebrated the life, legacy and achievements of Megaforce Folders founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha Zazula with a special concert last Sunday night (November 6) in Hollywood, Florida.

The show, which took place at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, saw the Bay Area metal legends perform songs exclusively from their first two albums, 1983 “Kill them all” and 1984 “Ride the Lightning”which were both originally published on Megaforce. Support for the gig came from UK/US metalheads RAVENwhich were also originally signed for Megaforce.

Video filmed by professionals “Blitzkrieg” the performance from the Hollywood concert can be seen below.

METALLICThe setlist was as follows:

01. terrifying death

02. ride the lightning

03. motor breathing

04. Without regret

05. Trapped under the ice

06. Ktulu’s Call

07. ghost lord

08. Am I bad?

09. Metal Militia

ten. For Whom the Bell Tolls

11. Whiplash

12. Fade to black

13. seek and destroy

Bis:

14. Fight fire with fire

15. blitzkrieg

16. Turn on the lights

When the concert was first announced in September, METALLIC said in a statement: “Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Folders label, and got us started on our first real tour. With Marsha On his side, Jonny was a mentor, manager, label head and father figure to all of us…we wouldn’t be where we are today without them both. Unfortunately, we recently lost both Jonny and Marshajust over a year apart.

“We are going to cook up a special setlist full of songs for you these days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner at the time, RAVENwill join us to add to the celebration and bring back memories.”

A portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated to Jonny and Marshathe name of MusicCare, a safety net supporting the health and well-being of the music community offering prevention, emergency and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. In addition, Everything in my hands once again supported Feeding South Florida with a donation after the show.

Jonny Z died in February at the age of 69. Jonny died of a rare neuropathic disorder, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteopenia, his family said. Marsha died of cancer in January last year.

Megaforce is widely credited with launching the career of METALLIC releasing the band’s first two albums, 1983 “Kill them all” and 1984 “Ride the Lightning”before METALLIC landed a major label deal Electra. Megaforcethe list of also includes artists such as ANTHRAX, WILL, SURPLUS, Ace Frehley, MINISTRY, King’s X, DEATH STORMTROOPERS and RAVEN.

Born in 1952, Jonny began his extraordinary journey as a young renegade who went from living on the streets of the Bronx to New York, later working on Wall Street, and finally (and unexpectedly) transitioning into the music industry. music and discover METALLIC, ANTHRAX and others.

After Wall Street, Jonny Z started selling records at a flea market store in 1981 to put food on his family’s table. Nicknamed Rock N’ Roll Heaven, the store eventually grew into a major record store that influenced the heavy metal movement as we know it today. During the winter of 1982, Jonny Z received an unexpected demo from an unsigned underground band called METALLIC. Desirous and determined to make music heard around the world, Jonny and Marsha based Megaforce the following year and published “Kill them all”. Thanks to this publication, Megaforce cemented its position as America’s de facto music label for heavy metal.

Jonthe acclaimed autobiography of “Heavy Tales: The Metal. The Music. The Madness. As Experienced by Jon Zazula”was released in October 2019. The book tells how the Zazulas ended up signing a band that shaped the sound of heavy metal for decades to come.

“It’s a blessing when you work hard and stay smart and get into the game and then eventually something comes your way and you’re ready for it. And you’re able to jump on it and ride it” , Jonny Told Variety. “We were very lucky, Marsha and me, that we chose them as a band that became the biggest band in the world. Not to mention a bunch of other great bands that made history.”