Uptown Alley to Open in Williamsburg in 2023, City Council and EDA Incentive Grant





WILLIAMSBURG The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously at its Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting to award a revenue-sharing incentive to downtown alleya family entertainment center that plans to open in Williamsburg in 2023. The new company will move at 2200 Richmond Roadthe site of what was once a Yankee Candle flagship store. The offerings will include a premium bowling alley, duck bowling, arcade, chef-run restaurant and the latest in audio/video technology, the City of Williamsburg said in an official announcement. According to the City of Williamsburg, the incentive awarded is a performance-based revenue-sharing agreement that awards a percentage of the taxes Uptown Alley will pay to the city over a five-year period. The incentive is capped at $600,000, the city said, and will be used for exterior improvements to modernize the building. The Williamsburg Economic Development Authority (EDA) voted unanimously at its November 9, 2022 meeting to recommend approval of the incentive to City Council. “With the current economic challenges, Uptown Alley is truly grateful for the support of Williamsburg as they have been instrumental in helping us move this project forward,” Uptown Alley owner Steven Moore said in the announcement. . “We are excited to see how our partnership continues to grow.” The city’s EDA will award the incentive to Uptown Alley over time after the company pays its local sales and dining taxes, he said, noting the return on investment from the local tax on sales and meals for the city for the first five years of business operation. is estimated at over a million dollars. The Williamsburg location will be the Richmond-based company’s fifth location. Other locations include Chesterfield and Manassas in Virginia, Surprise, Arizona and Changzhou, China. “As part of our business recruitment efforts, the City is continually studying trends to determine what is missing in the Williamsburg market,” said Mayor Douglas Pons. “Uptown Alley fills a need for more indoor entertainment options in the area. The owners are investing more than $12 million in the project, which will include the renovation of one of the City’s largest commercial assets. We are thrilled to welcome Uptown Alley to the Williamsburg business community. For more information on Uptown Alley, visitthe company’s official website.

