



Indian acting star Ranveer Singh took center stage on the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Friday night, providing onlookers with dancing and an impromptu rap session as he received a tribute award. The Ravine Boy and 83 The star, who is one of Bollywood’s highest paid actors, jumped onto the stage at the opening ceremony performing one of his signature energy dances. No More Deadline It is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all kinds of pain and suffering. I think as an artist, the best thing I can do is to lighten people’s burdens, Singh said as he received the Etoile d’Or de Marrakech trophy. Marrakech has long celebrated Indian cinema. The festival has previously honored Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012 held a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema. After appearing at the official opening ceremony, Singh headed to Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square to present an outdoor screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis, the 18th multi-award-winning costume drama of 2015. Bajirao Mastaniin which the actor had one of his main roles. He offered the crowd a rendition of the rap number from Ravine Boy and danced again. You put me on stage and you give me a microphone, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or make you dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story, he says. The Competition Jury also took the stage during the opening ceremony. Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is president of the jury, which also includes the British actress vanessa kirby german actor Diane Kruger australian director Justin KurzelLebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki, Moroccan director Lala Marrakchi and French actor Tahar Rahim. The story continues Ceremony host Nabila Kilani said difficult circumstances prevented the previously announced jury members, Danish director Susanne Bier and Guatemalan-born American actor and producer Oscar Isaac, from attending. This year’s main competition will feature 14 first and second films, including Portugal’s Oscar entry living soul, Moroccosubmission The blue caftan and buzzing headline from Indonesian Venice Autobiography. The festival opened on Friday evening with Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio even if the director was not present. A number of other distinguished guests are expected during the festival, including British actress Tilda Swinton and American director James Gray, who will receive tribute awards. Other guests include Los Carax, Julie Delpy, Julia Ducournau, Asghar Farhadi, Jeremy Irons, Ruben Stlund and Jim Jarmusch, all of whom will take part in conversation events. This year, the Marrakech Film Festival, which runs from November 11-19, marks its first edition since 2019, with fears over Covid-19 spikes keeping it closed in 2020 and 2021. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

