Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66

Iconic Batman actor Kevin Conroy, who has played Bruce Wayne aka the Dark Knight since the 1990s in Batman: The Animated Series, died at the age of 66. One of the DC icons that has lived outside of the comic book world for decades is Batman, whether through live-action movies, video games, or animated projects. While several talented voice actors have brought the Caped Crusader to life in various TV shows and animated films, Conroy has held the title of having portrayed the longest Batman, for 30 years, since starring in Batman: The Animated Series.

However, the world has now lost a legend, as Conroy has tragically passed away at the age of 66. Diane Pershingwho voiced DC villain Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, confirmed on his Facebook page that the actor died on November 10 and had been ill for some time. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also confirmed Conroy’s death, with the following statements from voice casting director Andrea Romano and longtime friend/co-star Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Seriesas well as producer Paul Dini:

ANDREA ROMANO: Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds.

MARK HAMILL: Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever. Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him – his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted. Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right person for the right part, and the world was a better place for it. Its rhythms and subtleties, its tones and its delivery – all of this also helped to inform my performance. He was the perfect partner, it was such a complementary and creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.

PAUL DINI: Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether it was in the recording booth giving his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him have a moment with his Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal.

Kevin Conroy’s Impact On Batman Explained

For three decades, Conroy was considered the definitive voice of Batman, with his show watched around the world. Since Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s performance was universally praised, with his work as both Bruce and Batman living up to how people hear the character in their heads when reading a comic book starring the Dark Knight. Whether bringing the sadness and fear of Batman or the deeper humanity of Bruce, Conroy has played the DC icon longer than any other actor, even those who have portrayed Batman in live-action. .

Conroy’s legacy as Batman extends beyond the 1990s animated series. Throughout his career, he would lend his voice as Gotham City’s crime fighter in numerous DC projects, including Batman: Mask of Phantasm, batman beyond, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Batman: Superman/Batman: ApocalypseJJustice League: Doom, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and much more. In the world of video games, Conroy has made it possible for gamers around the world to embody his character in the critically acclaimed Rocksteady Games. Batman: Arkham trilogy including Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham Cityand Batman: Arkham Knight.

Even though Conroy’s legacy is heavily based on his voice work, the actor actually got a chance to play Batman in live-action. During Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, Conroy made a special appearance as Earth-99’s older Batman while donning the infamous skeleton costume of kingdom come. With so much of his content available through home release as well as streaming, Conroy’s audience will only grow as more people around the world learn about his legacy. Of Batman: The Animated Series At his final drafts in 2022, Conroy will be missed by millions as the world mourns a voice acting legend who was a once-in-a-generation kind of talent.

Source: Diane Pershing/Warner Bros.