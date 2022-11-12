Actor Tom Hardy shot a movie in Cincinnati and trained in Jiu-Jitsu while doing it





Actor Tom Hardy shot his latest movie in Cincinnati, and he kept busy while doing it. Hardy, who has also been an active competitor and student of Jiu-Jitsu in recent years, trained at a local martial arts center. and participate in camps between film shoots. Scott Smith, co-owner of the Northern Kentucky Martial Arts Academy, said he knew Hardy was a student and offered to train with him while filming. Hardy accepted and has been training locally for several weeks. The actor was also recently seen in posts from a Jiu-Jitsu camp called Daisy Fresh Jiu-Jitsu over the weekend. He said he knew Hardy had trained at the martial arts academy and invited him to attend. Hardy and several others attended and participated in the camp, including Freddie Poole, who is a well-known stuntman, playing alongside stars like Sylvester Stallone and the current stunt coordinator for the movie they are filming, “The Bikeriders.” Tanenbaum said he was glad Hardy and his friends were in attendance and had some good conversations. Hardy has been spotted at other locations around town in recent weeks, including Walt’s Hitching Post restaurant in northern Kentucky. Hardy has been active on social media, posting photos from the events and workouts to his Instagram. Hardy will star in the movie “Bikeriders” alongside actors Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. a far more sinister gang. This will be Nichols’ sixth directing effort and his first since the premiere of Midnight Special and Loving in 2016. We are thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented team and provide tremendous opportunities for locals, said Film’s Kristen Schlotman. Cincinnati in a statement. This is a very exciting time for Cincinnati’s own role in the film industry.”

