Entertainment
Exclusive TV Internship Next in Hollywood Journey for Former Ann Arbor Student
LOS ANGELES — Ever since he was a student at Ann Arbors Father Gabriel Richard High School, Christopher Putlock has taken it upon himself to find new ways to complete creative projects for himself and his classmates.
From starting a digital media club in high school where he helped students create their own content during his lunch hour, to overseeing and coordinating around 50 projects per semester in college with the student production office. from Loyola Marymount University, Putlock has now taken his talents to Hollywood.
Now a senior film and television production student at Loyola Marymount, Putlock is one of 12 students selected for the Television Academy Foundation internship program. The annual program offers eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to students nationwide.
This fall, 20-year-old Putlock is an unscripted intern at Magical Elves, an award-winning Los Angeles TV production company with a slate of unscripted TV hits including Nailed It!, Top Chef and Last Comic Standing.
The internship was another step for Putlock towards achieving his goal of working in television production, as he was able to gain experience in the world of television development by preparing shows for sale to different studios and production companies. .
One thing I’ve really been able to hone my skills in is initiating and developing new ideas, then pulling them out and finding the right buyer, said Putlock, a Canton native.
During the internship, Putlock said the daily chats and exposure to working with celebrities made him somewhat numb to fame, estimating that there could be 20-30 people chats a day going on. would present for the studio projects that he would do. recognized on television.
That kind of thing is pretty cool to work in the same space as people I could only see on TV, he said.
Putlock became interested in pursuing a career in television and film production while a student at FGR, crediting hockey coach Clint Robert for giving him his first job producing videos for the team, which eventually led to working with more school sports teams and producing other promotions. contents.
He also found ways to make money during this time, operating a wedding videography business which also produced commercials.
That’s what kind of pushed me to want to do this post-high school, because I was able to earn money and I saw it as a viable career in the future, he said. he declares.
This led Putlock to Loyola Marymount, where he profited from his job in the student production office. He’s helped a number of students go from starting a project to getting the go-ahead to shoot, easing the process of getting permits, budgeting, planning, and reviewing their script to see if it’s going to work. he can make the vision of the students a reality within the limits of the school sets and their budget.
While at LMU, Putlock gained experience with a variety of other internships, including working with Brave Artists Management as a talent management intern, where he helped actors get roles and move up. their film reels, showing him another side of the industry working the process of developing talent. He also worked last summer as a general management trainee at Partizan Entertainment.
Putlock hopes these experiences and his most recent internship in unscripted television will be a stepping stone towards his goal of becoming a television comedy producer.
A big inspiration for Putlock is Nathan Fielder, whose offbeat concepts and seemingly unscripted variety of comedy in Nathan for You and The Rehearsal are among examples of the kinds of project concepts he’d like to spend his time on. work.
Nathan was a big inspiration to me because of the way he interacts with people, he said. I think it really breaks down typical social expectations and it’s something that’s not only fun to watch, but also interesting. There’s comedy that comes from awkwardness, which I think he does very well and a few other comedians do well, like John Wilson.
Putlock says he is currently interviewing for another talent agency for a summer internship, as well as a few production companies for an internship next spring.
He hopes future experiences will strengthen his resume and further his goal of working on all aspects of his own creative projects.
Eventually, I would love to have created my own show and participated in its production, and possibly own a company that produces funny stuff, he said.
