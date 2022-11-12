Monica, O My Darling: Relax, Bollywood is doing great; you’re not looking in the right places

Anyone who says Bollywood is flat should know that after starring in one of the worst Hindi movies of 2022, Rajkummar Rao also starred in one of the best. And the gulf of quality between the jaw-dropping HIT: The First Case and this week’s Monica, O My Darling is perhaps the most elegant metaphor for the unpredictable (and divisive) year Bollywood has had.

None of these films are original to speak of. But while HIT seemed like something an AI beta spewed out after being fed hundreds of CID episodes, Monica’s every minute feels good that she’s been deliberately drifted off like a breath of fresh air. . The film is based on one of Japanese mystery maestro Keigo Higashino’s most obscure novels, but it’s bursting with energy, has more twists and turns than the Mumbai-Lonavala highway and more personality than the genre of films that usually dominate. Netflix top 10. listing. Movies like HIT.

A remake of the Telugu thriller of the same name, it represented everything that is wrong with Hindi movies these days. HIT was unoriginal, loaded with intrigue, and totally oblivious to its own ridiculousness. Which was quite shocking, given that its police officer protagonist would try to solve crimes by entering rooms and literally looking for clues.

In the post-pandemic era, a clear line has been drawn between films made for a theatrical market and those made for a streaming audience. But there is also a third level to this hellish landscape of modern entertainment, a no man’s land where creativity will die a lonely death. I’m talking about movies like Haseen Dillruba, Cuttputlli, and yes, HIT. These are films that claim to have been made for the online crowd, but whose sensibility would have been ancient even in the 80s widely regarded as the most deplorable era in Bollywood history. These movies are the worst offenders; in their desperation to pander to the only demographic that still resists the internet age, they fundamentally tarnish the image of streaming as a whole.

But just when you had given up hope, fueled no doubt by the likes of brahmastra, Liger and The Gray Man Monica, O My Darling came to have fun. Directed by Vasan Bala from a screenplay by Yogesh Chandekar, the neo-noir crime comedy can best be described as a Tarantino-esque adventure in Sriram Raghavans’ backyard. Like Raghavan’s Andhadhun, it takes place in a semi-fantasy Pune that looks like a giant movie set. Think New York City from the John Wick films, with a hyper-stylized hotel (where Sikander Kher gets away with the best scene in the film) and beautifully evocative locations that wouldn’t feel out of place in a comic book. We are, after all, witnessing the expansion of a shared Bala verse.

But these are only superficial frills. More importantly, Monica joins a small list of Hindi streaming movies that somehow capture what it’s like to live in India today. These movies like Serious Man, Tar, and Love Hostel are nihilistic and angry; they are more concerned with the psychology behind a character’s actions than the actions themselves. But they also balance their pessimism with progressive politics; these films understand that life is more difficult for minorities, and that they should not contribute to the narrative of oppression. And while they may share thematic overlaps with the equally rebellious cinema of the 70s, the characters who populate them are by no means idealistic. The past four decades, these films seem to suggest, have turned something as fundamental as the desire for money, emotional stability, love into an act of indecency.

The past four decades have dehumanized the common man. To allow himself to survive another day, he had no choice but to sell his soul.

Look at Raos Jayant, who is ostensibly the protagonist of this picture, but clearly not someone who was meant to put down roots. He’s terrible with his sister, he belittles his coworkers, and doesn’t hesitate to agree to murder the woman he believes is a pothole on his path to professional success. The movie has a lot of fun subverting the idea of ​​heroes and villains, especially because it’s billed as the kind of retro entertainment in which those roles were so clearly defined.

Monica, O My Darlings reclaims the narrative of the sweaty dudes who have been in charge for so long, and puts forward the kind of character that should normally be confined to the fringes. By allowing you to assume that Monica is a devious femme fatale, the film gently undresses the Indian audience’s doglapan and sets up an act of massive subversion that pays off towards the end. We guess Monica’s a mastermind ’cause that’s what we’ve been conditioning to believe.

But Monica is not a villain. Like Jayant, there’s a sense that she’s a social climber, yes. But just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean her journey isn’t admired in the same way as hers. As Jayant walks in and out of the office as if he owns the place, she is forced to perform what is essentially an item number at a corporate event. The film’s opening credits sequence buries uncomfortable truths behind the bells and whistles. Bala recontextualizes the problematic language of the past to present a more powerful vision of the future.

In a way, Jayant and her are in the same boat; They are small employees with big ambitions, overwhelmed by the aspirational nature of the corporate culture, a symbol of, and in many ways representative of, modern India. Both Monica and Jayant behave in the ruthless way you expect from people like them. But the film doesn’t really comment on “real” people; it actually offers commentary on characters constructs of a mind covered with personal prejudices in the same way that Andhadhun did.

My favorite story about this film is undoubtedly the one its star, Ayushmann Khurrana, recalled in an interview a few months ago. He said he was surprised when people started laughing at a preview Andhadhun is an unambiguously funny movie, by the way and when he pointed it out to Raghavan, who was sitting at next to him, he was told to shut up. Khurrana said he felt like they made a serious thriller. In his dedication to subverting public expectations, Raghavan has essentially engaged his own star in a lengthy scam. He knew that even if Khurrana didn’t understand the tone of the movie they were shooting, the audience would.

Having that kind of faith is rare. And that’s why we mostly get movies like Ponniyin Selvan: I, which prefers to entangle you in the plot rather than committing you to a thematic plane, makes you draw your own conclusions about the characters instead of telling you how to feel about them. Monica is about as heavy as Mani Ratnams historical epic, but she is aware of that. There is a sincerity in his stupidity.