Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66 | American News





Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose serious delivery on Batman: The Animated Series was for many Batman fans the definitive caped crusader sound, has died at 66. Conroy has died after a battle with cancer, series producer Warner Bros. announced Friday. Conroy was the voice of Batman in the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992 to 1996, often acting alongside Mark Hamills Joker. He continued as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including 15 movies, 400 television episodes, and two dozen video games, including the Batman: Arkham and Injustice franchises. In Batman’s eight-decade history, no one has played the Dark Knight more. For several generations he has been the definitive Batman, Hamill in a statement. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right guy for the right part, and the world was a better place for it. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said Conroy’s performance will forever be among the Dark Knight’s greatest portrayals in any medium. Conroy started the role with no comic book experience and as a newbie to voice acting. His Batman was hoarse, brooding and dark. His Bruce Wayne was light and dashing. His inspiration for the contrasting voices, he said, came from the 1930s film The Scarlet Pimpernel, about an English aristocrat who leads a double life. It’s so much fun as an actor to bite your teeth into, Conroy told The New York Times in 2016. Calling it animation doesn’t do it justice. It sounds more like mythology. As Conroy’s performance evolved over the years, it was sometimes tied to his own life. Conroy described his own father as an alcoholic and said his family fell apart while he was in high school. He channeled those emotions into the 1993 animated film, Mask of the Phantasm, which revolved around Bruce Wayne’s unresolved issues with his parents. Conroy is survived by her husband, Vaughn C. Williams, her sister Trisha Conroy and her brother Tom Conroy. In Finding Batman, released earlier this year, Conroy wrote a comic about his unlikely journey with the character and as a gay man in Hollywood. I have often marveled at the relevance of landing this role, he writes. As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in a devoutly Catholic family, I had become adept at concealing parts of myself. The voice that emerged from Conroy for Batman, he said, was one he didn’t recognize, a voice that seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, desire. I felt Batman rise from deep within me, he said.

