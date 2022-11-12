‘Curvy’ ladies teach Hollywood bouncer lesson on appearances: report





HOLLYWOOD, CA It wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood nightclub bouncer has wielded power over would-be clubbers.

But two models and social media influencers who were denied entry to a popular Hollywood nightclub after their thin friends were ushered inside, this week scored a victory for discouraged clubbers everywhere with a viral video berating the bouncer for shaming women. The incident happened at the Highlight Room in Hollywood.

Halikas and her friend Alexa Jay learned that they couldn’t keep up with their friends in the club. (Alexa) asked Hey, what’s going on? I’m actually with that party you just let in, and he said, I know, and looked her up and down and said, Not tonight, Halikas, said swimsuit model KTLA.

They called in a second bouncer but were refused entry, they said. In an Instagram post accompanying a video of the incident, Ella Halikas shared her feelings about being dehumanized by the bouncer. We were tired of playing it safe. We were tired of letting this happen and not talking about it, Halikas said in the video.

It was so dehumanizing, Jay added. It was as if we were being examined. If you’ve experienced any kind of discrimination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it is and we’re not letting that fly anymore.” The couple decided to use their social media influence to stand up for others and speak out against clubs that reduce women to their looks.

“I left that night in tears. Not for myself or sad that I couldn’t get into a club, but instead I really felt so sad for all the other girls that go through this all the time. “, wrote Halikas in a post on Instagram. video. “For the girls who don’t speak up and ignore it, for the girl who felt sexy and confident walking out only to then get publicly humiliated in front of her peers when no one else stands up for her, for the girls who are recovering from eating turmoil only to have their entire trust shattered in seconds by a man at the door who decided she wasn’t good enough, that’s where my heart aches.” The nightclub told KTLA that the bouncer actually works for a third-party promotion company and no longer works at the door. “Our company does not tolerate any form of discrimination. We always welcome feedback on our operations and continue to work on how to improve our customers’ experience,” the company said in a statement to KTLA. Click here to read the full story at KTLA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/curvy-ladies-teach-hollywood-bouncer-lesson-appearances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos