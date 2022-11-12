An interview with Constance Wu and what she learned while writing a memoir

Just a few years ago, Constance Wu was Hollywood’s next star. After three years of starring in ABC comedy Fresh off the boat as Jessica Huang, she got a leading role in the romantic comedy and box office hit of 2018 boobies rich asian. It was a big moment for her and for the Asian community to see a full Asian cast and, more importantly, an Asian star as the protagonist of a romantic comedy.

Everything looked promising for Wu, but in 2019 she found herself in the midst of internet vitriol when she tweeted how disappointed she was that Fresh off the boat was being renewed. The actress had projects in the pipeline that now have to be put on hold due to the show’s rerun. Her tweet was accompanied by numerous comments that she was ungrateful or acting like a diva.

In his memoirs , Wu unpacks these and other events throughout his life. Throughout 18 essays rooted in self-reflection, she recalls the ups and downs of her career, the loves of her life, her theatrical experience, and more heartbreaking subjects like sexual harassment, rape and an attempted suicide that followed the aforementioned Internet hate.

In an interview with Oprah Daily, Wu opened up about the pressure of performing, the sexual harassment she endured, and how parenthood changed her career.

Create a scene shows the immense pressure you were under with the success of boobies rich asian and Fresh off the boat. You even say that you felt like the only beacon of hope for Asian Americans. How has the pressure affected you?

I swallowed a lot of abuse in order to preserve everyone’s reputation and job on the show, and I realize how often women do it. They learn to deal with it, especially if it’s not that bad, my harassment objectively wasn’t as bad as what some women had to go through, but it was harassment, it was bullying and it was abuse. Yes, I handled it and came out on top, but I shouldn’t have swallowed it. I think that’s where the real burden comes in, because if there’s only one story a population has to represent, there’s the burden of being so big. The real success will be when we can have stories that aren’t actually perfect but still deserve to exist.

Repression serves no one. It’s just another way to reinforce the systemic burden of a model minority that has been imposed on Asian Americans. The way to dismantle this is not to challenge it on purpose, but simply to be honest with yourself. There was so much for me to navigate at the time, being so new to the industry, it was hard to get a clearer picture of it. But I’m an artist at heart, not a model, not a symbol, not a movie star and you have to stay true to your heart.

As you say, context is key. Did you have to explain the tweet situation a few years ago?

Every time we start saying that a public figure should or shouldn’t have behaved in a certain way, that’s passing judgment on their behavior. What my book seeks to do is instead of passing judgment, asking the question, I wonder why someone did that. You can be curious about someone’s experience without condoning or condemning it. It’s just a way for you to understand humanity a little better, and that’s why I put the situation there to give context, not to say I was doing the right thing, not to defend or say That’s why I did this, but to ask people to ask different questions when they have emotional reactions to something happening in the world that they may not know the full context of.

How have you prioritized your mental health since this incident on social media?

Jobs and strategy for your career are all secondary to what it means to be a human being. So by focusing on your mental health, taking care of yourself as a person, and understanding your past, you deepen yourself as a person and therefore as an artist and contribute to your career. But a lot of people don’t see it that way: they see the career as this external thing that you have to keep jumping after, and I think it’s all connected. What’s the point of having a big bank account if you’re really miserable on the inside?

What did you learn about yourself by writing this book?

Writing this book made me realize how just a naturally emotional person I am. I always tried to remove that because I, like most kids, wanted to be cool. I mean, what is the definition of cool? It’s like I’m not affected, but I’m not that person. I am a person who is deeply affected by things, so might as well give in and accept my natural emotionality.

The first thing I learned was to accept the fact that I’m just emotional and always will be. I hope the next step in my mental health journey will be to try to find a way to not only accept this, but to love this about myself and see it as a gift rather than something. that I have to tolerate. I’ve just gotten to the point where it’s something I’ve learned to accept and allow. And one day, I hope it will be something that I love about myself, but I’m still working on it.

The very thing that makes us human and different from an animal in nature is our ability to have that empathy, that emotion, and that connection to art rather than just a means of survival. Our feelings are our privilege to have, so why not have them instead of trying to be the cool girl?

What do you want next for your career?

I always want to do meaningful acting jobs, and my biggest goal has always been to do something different than the last thing I did. I like to stretch my muscles as an actor. It remains the same, but there are now some priorities in terms of what will allow me to spend the most time with my daughter. A lot of my choices revolve around it because it’s my joy more than my job.

With parenting, you have to be in the moment because you don’t know if your baby is going to vomit in your hair or say his first word. You really have to follow what is happening and react in the moment.

When I was younger, I was always hustling to get somewhere, to prove something or to be someone, but once you’re a parent, it’s actually not about hustling to get anywhere. It’s about connecting and enjoying the moment, watching your daughter taste a strawberry for the first time and just being there for it and enjoying it. I think it grounded me in a way that really makes me enjoy the present, which is why I feel more like myself than I ever have.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.