After Doctor G and Thank God, producer Anand Pandit has a list of several movies coming out in 2022-2023 : Bollywood News





With a slate of powerhouse movies lined up, 2022 looks set to be a truly eventful and exciting year for veteran producer, Anand Pandit, and his production company Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The veteran producer, who bought the nationwide distribution rights to star Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor Gis delighted with the resounding critical and commercial success of the film. After Doctor G and Thank God, producer Anand Pandit has a list of several movies coming out in 2022-2023 So many people connect with Ayushmann’s journey as a reluctant male gynecologist who discovers his purpose during his rather fun journey, he said. Director Anubhuti Kashyap also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. It also saw the release of its co-production, Thank God, released on October 25. Director Indra Kumar stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Another big box office success he tasted this year was with his production in Gujarati Fakt Mahilao Maate. Amitabh Bachchan’s star was directed by debutant Jay Bodas and received an enthusiastic response in Gujarat and Saurashtra territories. The film, released on August 19, had a huge opening at the box office in the first week itself. The female-led social comedy has Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi in the lead roles. This year has also been exciting for me as I have been able to work again with Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Mahilao Maate and the film turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m glad he managed to bring families back to theaters, Pandit said. The industry needs fresh, young voices and talent and I’m happy to introduce them to the public,” said the producer who is also in the midst of a hectic filming of the biopic, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Based on VD Savarkar, the film is directed by Randeep Hooda, in his first directorial venture. Randeep also plays the lead role in the film. Manufacturing for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on freedom fighter VD Savarkar, has already begun. The film will be shot in Maharashtra and London. Pushkar Jog and Sonalee Kulkarni stars Victoria, a Marathi horror film, will be Pandits’ fourth release this year and hits the big screen in December. The big budget film is directed by rookie directors Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni and is produced by Anand Pandit, Rupa Pandit and Pushkar Jog. It was filmed in Scotland and has been trending on social media since it was announced. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has also teamed up with Legend Studios to produce the film, Bal Shivaji, directed by national award-winning director, Ravindra Jadhav. It focuses on the period of childhood and adolescence (12 to 16 years old) of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Eros International, Ravi Jadhav Films and Legend Studios are backing the film. The next regional project on his list is Baap Manus, a Marathi drama which will be co-produced by Pandit, Pushkar Jogs Goosebumps Entertainment, Vaishal Shah and Rahul V Dubey. It will be shot in London, is directed by Yogesh Phulpagar and stars Pushkar Jog, Anusha Dandekar, Kushal Badrike, Shubhangi Gokhale and child actor Keya Ingle. “After the pandemic-induced inertia, I look forward to entertaining audiences on the big screen again,” Pandit concludes. Read also :Ayushmann Khurrana thinks Doctor G is tougher than Vicky Donor; here’s why More pages: Thank God Box Office Collection, Thank God Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

