Iconic Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66





Actor Kevin Conroy, who was best known for portraying Batman on various animated TV shows, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. The first report of Conroys’ death came from the actor Diane Pershingwho voiced Poison Ivy opposite Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, before being confirmed by Warner Bros. in a Press release. Conroy first took on the role of the caped crusader in the classic 90s TV series Batman: The Animated Series. Over the years, he’s voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in numerous projects, including Justice League Unlimited, Batman Beyond, and the award-winning Batman: Arkham video game franchise. Earlier this year, he voiced his final role as the titular character in Warner Bros. cross fight Game MultiVersus. The statement from Warner Bros. reads in part: Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the character’s animated history, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer. He would set unmatched records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the animated superhero to life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 anime series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and over 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games, the statement continued. According to the statement, Conroy, born in New York and raised in Connecticut, attended Juilliard, where he was roommate of Robin Williams. Fans of the beloved actor paid heartfelt tributes in his honor, including from Batman: The Animated Series writer and producer Paul Dini: DC Comics showed their love for Conroy on Twitter, Writing: DC is deeply saddened by the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for several generations. He will forever be missed by his friends, family and fans. Several other Conroy fans and friends expressed their adoration for the actor, including actor Tara Strong, who played Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in The New Batman Adventures and Injustice co-creator Ed Boon. He is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy. See more tributes to the actor below. In my mind, only two men have defined what it means to be Batman. Knowing that they are both gone now is heartbreaking to say the least. RIP Kevin Conroy and Adam West. pic.twitter.com/fhiI5ml3eP — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) November 11, 2022 Devastating news. Kevin Conroy has died aged 66. Thanks for everything, Mr. Conroy. All memories. Moments. To be our Batman. Your kindness. To impact all of our lives. To just be you. We will always miss you…

Forever our Batman. pic.twitter.com/FxhE64iWU9 – Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) November 11, 2022

