Sara Tendulkar’s latest reel wins hearts as fans wish to see her soon in Bollywood

Sachin Tendulkar is a legendary name, not only in the world of cricket but also among the fans of our country, who coined him as the god of cricket back then.

His fame, popularity and the kind of love he received was unparalleled. And now, as her kids grow up and step into the limelight, it seems the adoration and popularity is spreading as well, especially to her daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara has a loyal following of around 2.3 million followers on Instagram, all of whom are always ready to leave kind comments on her posts.

And her recent post has received this kind of love and attention from her fans who are urging her in the comments section to consider getting into Bollywood.

People dropped comments such as, Beautiful, to kya ham new bollywood actress dekh rahe hai, while another wrote, When are you making your bolly debut.



Some people also criticized Sara for posting this right after India pulled out of the T20 World Cup. Not that she had anything to do with it, but it seems people can’t tear the idea of ​​cricket away from her.



Several fans are busy calling out Sara Jolie in the comments section which is now flooded with over 1300 comments and 276,000 views, so far.

Sara often posts her travel photos on her account as well as the modeling gigs she does for a few brands.

She was previously linked to cricketer Shubman Gill, however, neither has commented.