Kevin Conroy, legendary actor of Batman, dies at the age of 66 | Movies

Actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman in various animated series and video games, has died aged 66, it has been reported. For 30 years, Conroy lent his voice to the Caped Crusader, debuting in the role in 1992 to acclaim Batman: The Animated Series. From there, he regularly voiced Bruce Wayne and Batman in animated films released theatrically. Batman: The Mask of Fantasyand other DC Animated Universe series, including The New Adventures of Batman, Superman: The Animated Series, batman beyond, Justice Leagueand Justice League Unlimited. He also voiced Batman in animated films. Batman and Mr. Freeze: SubZero, Batman Beyond: Return of the Jokerand Batman: The Batwoman Mystery. Batman: Mask of Phantasm TMDB Beyond his original voice performances as Batman in the 90s and early 00s, Conroy returned to the role in various shapes and forms of media. He voiced the Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan- adjacent animated film Batman: Gotham Knight (set between batman begins and The black Knight), in the batman arkham video game trilogy, as well as playing a live-action multiversal version of Bruce Wayne during the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event on televisions Arrowverse. Most recently, he voiced Batman in a 2019 animated film. Justice League vs. The Fatal Fiveand in this year’s Warner Bros video game MultiVersus. Conroy, an openly gay man, also wrote a story called Finding Batman for this year’s DC Comics Pride anthology. Away from the cape and cowl, Conroy began his Broadway career in a 1981 production of lolita and 1989 Eastern standard. He played the role of Bart Fallmont in Dynasty in the mid-1980s. In recent years, he voiced Mer-Man in Kevin Smiths Masters of the Universe: Revelationhaving also made an appearance in Smiths Yoga pants and Jay & Silent Bobs Super Groovy Animated Film. But for the most part, he was Batman in 15 movies, hundreds of TV episodes, and countless fan conventions. Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing, he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds, said the director casting director Andrea Romano in a statement. Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh, and pure love of life will be with me forever. Regular Conroys co-star Mark Hamill, who has voiced Joker opposite him on various outings, also paid tribute to the actor. Kevin was perfection, he said. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him, his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted. His Batman is one of the greatest and most beloved incarnations of the iconic character and he will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and fans.

