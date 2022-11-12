Shah Rukh Khan shares photos as Deepika completes 15 fabulous years in Bollywood | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone officially completed 15 years in the film industry recently. On Friday, her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to congratulate her and share their photos over the years. In all the photos, Shah Rukh looked into Deepikas eyes and even wrote about it in his tweet. Read also : Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Deepika Padukone’s Scene From Om Shanti Om

Shouting out to Deepika Padukone on Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a collage of their photos from their four films together Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014) and upcoming action drama Pathaan . He wrote, To 15 fabulous years of excellence, amazing performances of perseverance with you and warm hugs!! Here is who is looking at you, looking at you and looking at you and looking at you again Deepika Padukone.

Many fans reacted to Shah Rukh’s tweet, with some calling them the best pair ever. A fan wrote: This tweet (from Shah Rukh) erased everything for me. I will continue to love and support Deepika from now on, because if SRK loves her then there is no reason to question Deepika. One fan called them his favourites,’ another said, My whole heart.

Deepika made her acting debut in Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, which was released on November 9, 2007. Recently, Farah had also spoken about the film and her iconic lines after Om Shanti Om passed 15 years. People use movie dialogues in everyday life, be it Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost or Itni Shiddat or Ek chutki sindoor. These are iconic dialogues. He (Om Shanti Om) did not win a single award for dialogues, Farah had told the Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

Deepika and Shah Rukh will soon be seen in their fourth film together, Pathaan. The action film also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan will be released on January 23 next year.