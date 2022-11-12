Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against ‘Rust’ film crew members in lawsuit









CNN

—

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit in California Friday against several individuals associated with the film Rust, according to a counterclaim obtained by CNN. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by the actor last October during a rehearsal for a scene in the film, which was filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico. The lawsuit is the first legal action in which Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against someone in connection with the shooting. Baldwin, who is listed as a defendant in a 2021 lawsuit by a Rust script supervisor, filed the countersuit against productions gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, assistant gunsmith Seth Kenney, the company’s Kenney’s gun and ammunition supply store owns and propser Sarah Zachry. More than anyone on this set, Baldwin was wrongly considered the author of this tragedy. By these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the cross defendants accountable for their wrongdoing, the counterclaim states. This tragedy happened because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez Reed did not carefully check the bullets or the gun, Halls did not carefully check the gun and yet announced that the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry did not disclose that Gutierrez Reed acted recklessly and posed a safety risk to those around him, according to the complaint, adding that Baldwin was not aware of these facts, but that the counter-defendants knew it. These cross-defendants are professionals who had a duty to those on set, including Baldwin, to keep the set safe. Everyone on set, including Baldwin, expected him to do it and trusted him. Hutchins would never have asked Baldwin to point the gun in her direction and withdraw the hammer if she thought there was the slightest possibility that it was loaded; Baldwin, who shared the same mindset as Hutchins at that critical moment, would not have done so under such conditions, according to the lawsuit. Baldwin seeks compensatory, nominal, statutory and punitive damages through a jury trial, litigation expenses and other relief to be determined by the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the counterclaim states. In an August 2022 interview with CNN, Baldwin blamed the film set tragedy on Gutierrez Reed and Halls, who gave him the gun. Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez Reed, told CNN on Friday: He was the one who shot Halyna, and it was his fault, no one else. Asked in August for comment, Halls’ attorney accused Baldwin of shifting blame onto others. Kenneys’ attorneys have previously denied responsibility for the shooting. CNN reached out to attorneys representing Halls and Kenney on Friday to comment on the lawsuit. CNN is looking for contact information for Zacharys’ attorney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/11/us/alec-baldwin-rust-lawsuit/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos