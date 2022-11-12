Five entertainment deals for military and veterans – Daily Bulletin





A range of family entertainment is available for current and former members of the US military in honor of Veterans Day. These offers require a valid military ID or proof of service, and some of them require advance reservations online. Check the details before you go. Aquarium of the Pacific: Veterans and active military members are invited to visit the Long Beach attraction for free on Friday, November 11. Advance reservations are required and capacity is limited. Regular admission is $36.95 for adults and $26.95 for children ages 3-11. The aquarium is located at 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. aquariumofpacific.org Blake Shelton, “Hail Our Heroes”: The country star headlines a Nov. 11 concerts with Granger Smith and Mackenzie Porter. The arena is at 46605 Dillon Road, Coachella. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Active duty and military veterans receive 25% off tickets purchased at Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock casinos. Regular general admission is $50. projector29.com Vargas Circus: According an Instagram post. Offer good at 7:30 p.m. November 11 at Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood. The regular price for side seats is $29 to $39, according to the circus website. circusvargas.com Light up SilverLakes: This holiday light show at Norco is offering 40% off U.S. military tickets with valid ID on tickets purchased through Nov. 11, according to a press release. The attraction, sponsored by Pluto TV, opens November 25. The discount is valid for up to six tickets. Regular prices are $48 for adults and $34 for children 4-11 years old. Parking is $20. Use HONOR code when ordering. illuminate.holidays Knott’s Berry Farm: Veterans Day takes place during Knott’s Military Tribute Days, which are November 1-17 and November 28-December 28. 15 this year. According to the park’s website, retired and serving military members can get discounted theme park admission for themselves and up to five guests online for $19.99 or for $20 at a participating military ticket office. . knotts.com/events/military-tribute-days

