Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty buys Land Rover Defender worth over Rs. 1 Crore [Video]





Bollywood actor and a huge SUV fan, Suniel Shetty has just brought home a new Land Rover Defender 110. Defender 110 on-road prices start from Rs. ‘ at Rs. 1.5 crore. A rugged and capable off-roader, the Land Rover Defender has a cult following across the globe. In India, many celebrities own this SUV, and many of them belong to the entertainment industry. .@SunielVShetty Sir with his new Land rover Defender….

Congratulations Sir Jeee…@LandRover pic.twitter.com/NCsTDlc9IX Suniel Shetty FC (@SunielShetty_FC) November 8, 2022 Famous Land Rover Defender owners include Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Aayush Sharma, Ravi Teja and Prithviraj. Even famous businessmen and politicians own the Land Rover Defender. Prominent names include Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Indian Express scion Viveck Goenka. Coming back to Suniel Shetty’s Land Rover Defender, variant details are unknown at this time. What we do know is that it’s a 110 (long wheelbase) version, which is quite practical with acres of space inside and a 5-door layout. Land Rover also sells the Defender 90 in India, which has a 90-inch wheelbase and a 3-door layout. The shorter wheelbase makes it a more capable off-roader, but the SUV is pretty impractical for everyday use – a place where the longer 110 model comes into its own. In overseas markets, Land Rover is selling an even longer version of the Defender, with a gargantuan 130-inch wheelbase. Called Defender 130, the off-roader can accommodate seven passengers. Also Read: Police Arrest Bollywood Actor Sunil Shetty in Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen for Clicking Pictures (Video) The Land Rover Defender 110 sold in India is available with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The offered turbo gasoline engines include a 2-liter-4-cylinder block (300 hp-400 Nm) and a 3-liter-6-cylinder block (400 hp-550 Nm). The turbo diesel engine – the most popular choice – is a 3-litre inline-6 ​​that produces 300 Bhpp-650 Nm. All engines are mated to the ZF 8-speed automatic torque converter gearbox as standard. A four-wheel-drive layout is also standard on all Land Rover Defender variants. The SUV is imported to India as a fully built unit (CBU). The latest generation Defender is an all-new model, designed as a dedicated luxury off-roader. Suniel Shetty loves SUVs Known for his macho on-screen image, Suniel Shetty’s garage is similarly macho. The actor has a garage full of SUVs, including the legendary Mercedes Benz G350D off-roader, a Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Hummer H2, a BMW X5 and even a Jeep Wrangler. Here are some pictures of Suniel Shetty with his SUVs. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-suniel-shetty-buys-a-land-rover-defender-worth-over-rs-1-crore-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos