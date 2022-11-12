Kevin Conroy, legendary Batman voice actor, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, legendary Batman actor, has died. Actress Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook: “Very sad news: our beloved Batman voice Kevin Conroy passed away yesterday. He was ill for a while but he really spent a lot of time on the counter, much to the delight of all his fans. He will be sorely missed by not only the show’s cast but also his legion of fans around the world,” she wrote. ComicBook.com also received confirmation of Conroy’s death.

Conroy is widely known for lending his voice to the Caped Crusader in the hit 1990s animated series Batman: The Animated Series, as well as other Warner Bros. projects. Animation. The actor quickly became the definitive voice of the Dark Knight, while making a live appearance on The CW crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” portraying an older Earth-99 Bruce Wayne. Some of his other live roles came in Dynasty, Matlock, Murphy Brown and Cheers. Kevin Conroy was also a fixture on the convention scene, taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with fans and the press to discuss his many projects.

Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, passed away yesterday. He was sick for a while, but he really got into it… posted by Diane Pershing on Friday, November 11, 2022

Conroy previously opened up about fans upset over his “angry Bruce Wayne” appearance as Batwoman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” “The fans weren’t happy about that. They didn’t like seeing that version of Bruce Wayne,” Conroy said on the Inside You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. “But for me it was fun, it was a lot of fun to stretch my acting skills a bit.”

Conroy told his former Justice League and Justice League Unlimited co-star, he knew nothing about this Batman except that he was older, only later learning that this Bruce Wayne had been maimed after killing his world’s Superman.

“They didn’t tell me anything about the Batman. They just said he was the Batman of the future, an old Bruce Wayne,” Conroy said. “I said, ‘You mean like in batman beyond Old Bruce Wayne? They said, ‘No, he’s not 80. But he’s older and he’s in bad shape.'”

One of Kevin Conroy’s recent contributions to DC was writing a story for this year’s Pride anthology. He thanked fans for the heartfelt response in a video on social media: “Hi, it’s Kevin Conroy. Just wanted to take a second to thank you all for the reactions I’ve had to the story for which I wrote DC Pride“, Conroy said. “It’s been overwhelming, and it’s so appreciated. You know, every time you share something so personal, you’re taking a risk, and you’ve all made that risk so worthwhile because the support and appreciation has been amazing. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. I also wanted to take a second to thank the folks at DC who worked with me on this. J. Bone, Arianna Turturro, Jessica Chen and Aditya Bikar. They were so supportive and helpful. But again, never underestimate how much I appreciate each and every one of you and what you give back to me for my performances. It means the world to me. Take care of yourself”

ComicBook.com sends its condolences to Kevin Conroy’s family, friends, and fans around the world. You can read the full statement on Conroy’s passing below: