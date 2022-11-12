Entertainment
Kevin Conroy, legendary Batman voice actor, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, legendary Batman actor, has died. Actress Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook: “Very sad news: our beloved Batman voice Kevin Conroy passed away yesterday. He was ill for a while but he really spent a lot of time on the counter, much to the delight of all his fans. He will be sorely missed by not only the show’s cast but also his legion of fans around the world,” she wrote. ComicBook.com also received confirmation of Conroy’s death.
Conroy is widely known for lending his voice to the Caped Crusader in the hit 1990s animated series Batman: The Animated Series, as well as other Warner Bros. projects. Animation. The actor quickly became the definitive voice of the Dark Knight, while making a live appearance on The CW crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” portraying an older Earth-99 Bruce Wayne. Some of his other live roles came in Dynasty, Matlock, Murphy Brown and Cheers. Kevin Conroy was also a fixture on the convention scene, taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with fans and the press to discuss his many projects.
Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, passed away yesterday. He was sick for a while, but he really got into it…
posted by Diane Pershing on Friday, November 11, 2022
Conroy previously opened up about fans upset over his “angry Bruce Wayne” appearance as Batwoman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” “The fans weren’t happy about that. They didn’t like seeing that version of Bruce Wayne,” Conroy said on the Inside You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. “But for me it was fun, it was a lot of fun to stretch my acting skills a bit.”
Conroy told his former Justice League and Justice League Unlimited co-star, he knew nothing about this Batman except that he was older, only later learning that this Bruce Wayne had been maimed after killing his world’s Superman.
“They didn’t tell me anything about the Batman. They just said he was the Batman of the future, an old Bruce Wayne,” Conroy said. “I said, ‘You mean like in batman beyond Old Bruce Wayne? They said, ‘No, he’s not 80. But he’s older and he’s in bad shape.'”
One of Kevin Conroy’s recent contributions to DC was writing a story for this year’s Pride anthology. He thanked fans for the heartfelt response in a video on social media: “Hi, it’s Kevin Conroy. Just wanted to take a second to thank you all for the reactions I’ve had to the story for which I wrote DC Pride“, Conroy said. “It’s been overwhelming, and it’s so appreciated. You know, every time you share something so personal, you’re taking a risk, and you’ve all made that risk so worthwhile because the support and appreciation has been amazing. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. I also wanted to take a second to thank the folks at DC who worked with me on this. J. Bone, Arianna Turturro, Jessica Chen and Aditya Bikar. They were so supportive and helpful. But again, never underestimate how much I appreciate each and every one of you and what you give back to me for my performances. It means the world to me. Take care of yourself”
ComicBook.com sends its condolences to Kevin Conroy’s family, friends, and fans around the world. You can read the full statement on Conroy’s passing below:
NEW YORK, NY (November 11, 2022) – Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the character’s animated history, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer. An acclaimed stage, film and television performer, Conroy achieved unparalleled fame in voice acting as the title character in the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996). He would set unrivaled records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the animated superhero to life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 anime series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and over 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games. Conroy was also featured as live-action Bruce Wayne in the 2019-2020 Arrowverse “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.
In recent years, Conroy has been a fixture on the Con circuit, greeting fans with the same warmth, respect and enthusiasm they reserved for him.
“Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds,” said Emmy Award-winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano. “Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”
“Kevin was perfection,” recalled Mark Hamill, who redefined the Joker playing opposite Conroy’s Batman. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him – his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw or spoke to him, my spirit was lifted.”
Born November 30, 1955, in Westbury, New York, and raised in Westport, CT, Conroy began to establish himself in the acting community under the tutelage of John Houseman at the Julliard School – where he studied alongside Christopher Reeve , Frances Conroy and her roommate Robin Williams.
Conroy began his career following his love of acting, keeping him on stage both in New York and at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego. The actor received rave reviews for his performances in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Public Theatre, Eastern Standard on Broadway, Arthur Miller’s
The Last Yankee and in the title role of Hamlet at the 1984 New York Shakespeare Festival. In addition, he acted in films and on television – notably in the mid-1980s when he had recurring roles in Dynasty, Tour of Duty and Ohara; successful appearances on the soap operas Search for Tomorrow and Another World; and guest roles on popular series like Cheers, Murphy Brown, Spenser: For Hire and Matlock.
But it was his unmistakable and nuanced performance as the voice of Batman that put Conroy on the map – and fans’ radar – when Batman: The Animated Series debuted on September 5, 1992. From that point on, Conroy would forever be linked to the Dark Knight – in TV series like Batman Beyond and Justice League/Justice League Unlimited; films ranging from Batman: The Killing Joke and Batman: Gotham Knight to Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero and Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman; and over two dozen video games.
“Kevin was a brilliant actor,” Hamill said. “For several generations he was the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right guy for the right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and his intricacies, his tones and his delivery – those all helped inform my performance as well. He was the perfect partner – it was such a complementary and creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”
“Kevin brought a light everywhere with him,” said Paul Dini, producer of Batman: The Animated Series, “whether in the recording booth giving his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or ensuring that every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal.”
Conroy is survived by her husband Vaughn C. Williams, her sister Trisha Conroy and her brother Tom Conroy. Memorial services are on hold.
