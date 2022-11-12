Kanye West says his mother was sacrificed by Hollywood elites





Kanye West has revealed he believes the death of his mother, Donda West, was part of a grand plan for ‘Hollywood’ to ‘control’ and ‘traumatize’ him. In an exclusive new clip shared by The shadow room, Ye shared his theory while talking to paparazzi from the passenger side of a car. But he doesn’t believe he’s the only black celebrity to have fallen victim to this plot. “My mom’s not here,” Kanye West said. “My mom was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, and him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. In Hollywood, a lot of people are missing. It looks like it could be a lot of that, to control, to traumatize. “They want to monetize and traumatize,” he continued, “And God loves me, they hit me, Gap, adidas, they took it all away from me. Still, Forbes, who hates me, okay, had to write, a net worth of $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me.” Prior to the accusation, Ye brought up other black celebrities, like Shaquille O’Neal, who condemned his recent behavior saying he would go unchecked. “They can’t control me,” he said. “They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonc. But they can’t control me. You see, it’s not a name that I won’t name. Let’s go. This new interview comes after a relatively quiet week, following a turbulent October that saw Kanye West come under fire after a series of anti-Semitic comments made in interviews and on social media. Most notably, adidas was among several companies that cut ties with West over his controversial comments, which allegedly cost him his coveted billionaire status. Balenciaga also parted ways with Ye just weeks after inviting them to open their Paris Fashion Week show. Related new Fat Joe details private conversation with Kanye West after recent controversy November 10, 2022 The GOOD Music mogul also caused an uproar when he saidDrink champions hosts NORE and DJ EFN that he believed George Floyd had died of a drug overdose. In response to his controversial remarks, the Floyds family filed a $250 million lawsuit on behalf of the Floyds daughter, who is the sole beneficiary of his estate. While he would go on to apologize to the family, he doubled down on his feelings for the Jewish business community despite the devastating impact on his career, The controversial Chicago rap mogul, who is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed on November 1 that his former lawyer warned him that his inflammatory remarks could cost him custody of their four children.

