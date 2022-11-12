Entertainment
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Hooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it’s been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staffand it’s not even really in the top 10 crazy things that happened.
Gmail no longer lets you use the old interfaceyou retro lover nerd, you. Salesforce made a series of layoffsthe GM seized $3.36 billion of Silk Road crypto, Binance said he would buy FTX, then backwardcausing Sequoia to write off his entire FTX investment. Founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes will find out her fate next weekwhile the Pelotons founder ditched exercise equipment and sells rugs now. Then there was a wall of drama on twitterincluding total chaos with Twitter’s new “verified” system after laying off half of its staff, before quickly take steps to rehire some of them. Oh, and were all #RatVerified 4lyf now, I guess.
May next week be slightly more cold for you. It’ll be for Haje, who doesn’t care to go scuba diving for a week, and maybe trusting apple with his life in the process. As he left for the day, he could be heard mumbling, hopefully there’s some internet left when I get back.
Take a break, you can always implode with stress next week instead. Christina and It came.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
This is just the beginning, we fear: If you’ve been following all the FTX corporate drama, then you no doubt have an idea of today’s big story that the crypto exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, filed the Chapter 11 balance sheet and also resigned from his position. It comes after SBF thought there was a chance to save the company through other methods, such as a Binance tie-up and then cash. It was so much that Jacqueline said on CNBC this morning that everyone should put their crypto into their own private key.
-
All this back and forth hurts our necks: We’re concerned that Twitter’s devs have spent much of their 84-hour workweek flipping the official badge switch on and off to appease Elon Musks’ ideas. Natasha L has more on what is happening.
-
Potato, potahto, let’s stop it all (and start again): Ivan has the best title all week Have you tried turning it off and on again, Elon? Still waiting for this answer.
Startups and VCs
Our entire news team collapsed on their respective couches in mild shock after one of the craziest weeks of news we’ve seen. You know, they were so exhausted they weren’t even going to write a good intro. Here, make yourself a cup of tea and click on it. Or not. You are the master of your own destiny.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Syneroid’s $500,000 seed deck
Picture credits: GPC Smart Tags (Opens in a new window)
Stolen vehicle recovery systems have been around for decades, but a lost pet has higher emotional stakes.
According to Syneroid, a startup that makes smart tags, 10 million pets are lost each year in the United States, but “less than 30% are sent home.”
After raising a $500,000 seed round, the company founders shared their 12-slide presentation with TechCrunch for review. According Haje Jan Kamps“No information has been redacted or omitted.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
brian visited Amazon BOS27 Robotic Installation and not only watched cute robots line up, but also learned about the delivery giants’ plans for world domination. If you can’t tell now, it involves robotics and how Amazon aims to improve the world of last-mile delivery.
Need more entertainment? Here are five more:
|
