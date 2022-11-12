Actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman, died Friday at 66ExBulletin

NPR’s Ailsa Chang chats with Pop Culture Happy Hour host Glen Weldon about the death of actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman in the 1990s animated series.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. And if you don’t know his name, I’m sure you know his voice.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW “BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES”)

KEVIN CONROY: (As Batman) I get revenge. I am the knight. I am batman.

CHANG: Conroy was the voice of the masked vigilante in “Batman: The Animated Series” from 1992 to 1996. He has also appeared in 15 movies, 15 animated series and two dozen video games. Conroy died of cancer Thursday at the age of 66. He was the quintessential Batman for several generations of fans, including NPR’s Glen Weldon of Pop Culture Happy Hour. Hi Glen.

GLEN WELDON, BYLINE: Hi. It’s good to be here. Sad day, however.

CHANG: Glad to have you. Yeah. So, I mean, there have been so many actors who have portrayed Batman over the decades. But there was clearly such an outpouring of affection for Conroy following news of his death. Why do you think his take on Batman resonated with people so deeply?

WELDON: Oh, I think it’s because Conroy understood something that no other actor to play Batman ever has. And it’s so simple, but it’s so fundamental. And that’s because Batman isn’t a disguise, is it? Batman is the real guy. Bruce Wayne is the character he plays. It’s posture. This is the face he shows to the world. But plenty of other actors just adopt a big fake voice when playing Batman. Most of it is this whispering rasp to look super butch and super intimidating. And, you know, that makes sense, I guess. They see Batman as a role to play, a big one. So they attach these bat ears. And they can’t help it. They convince themselves that they have to create this whole big character.

CHANG: So how would you capture Kevin Conroy’s version of Batman? Like, was it more natural?

WELDON: Oh, yeah, more natural, less forced, I think, that’s really the thing. And you feel it. That’s what nerds like me really react to. He basically uses his natural voice. It is important. He doesn’t play, does he? He just acts. And the creators of “Batman: The Animated Series” said that’s exactly what they were looking for when auditioning people for the show. They kept bringing in actors and doing the Michael-Keaton-I’m Batman-badass whisper. And that was exactly what they didn’t want their cartoon show to be. They didn’t want their cartoon show to be cartoonish. So Conroy enters. He just reads the lines. You know, he lowered his natural voice. He moved a little closer to the microphone. But it’s not a pose. That’s what’s important, right? He’s just cool. He underestimates him. He stays behind – a little ironic, a little sardonic. It was just natural.

CHANG: But the Bruce Wayne track was sort of staged, don’t you think, like, all that pampered billionaire playboy stuff?

WELDON: Oh, yeah. It was performance. Yeah. When he was playing Bruce, he was pushing his natural voice up a notch, you know, getting softer, which, of course, is the sound of privilege, of comfort, of a life of ease and carelessness. What he’s doing there is talking like all the other privileged fools Bruce Wayne hangs out with.

CHANG: (Laughs).

WELDON: It basically changes code, if you think about it. And, you know – I don’t know – is it too much of a stretch to say that maybe he felt so natural and unforced to code-switch because Conroy himself was gay and maybe knew about it a bit more about code-switching, was more practiced at code-switching than some of the other actors to play Batman? I mean, yeah, it’s overkill, but I’m not ruling it out.

CHANG: Well, I know a lot of actors shy away from career-defining roles that might end up locking them into a particular character. But it seems Kevin Conroy never shied away from playing the role that would ultimately define him, right?

WELDON: Yeah, he loved it. I mean, he continued to voice the characters you mentioned in other shows, movies, games. He was a fixture on the Comic-Con circuit. He loved interacting with the fans. He even got to play an older version of Bruce Wayne on the CW show “Arrow.” By all accounts, he was just a lovely guy who really relished the role and relished his fans. But that wasn’t his whole life. The guy trained at Juilliard alongside Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams. He did Shakespeare. He did Broadway. He had long runs on a few soaps. But he was the Batman many generations of us grew up with. And I’m just–we’re here feeling real heartbreak tonight.

Chang: I’m sorry. This is Glen Weldon from NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. Thank you very much Glen.

WELD: Thank you.

