Kanye West Lists ‘Celebrity Control’ and ‘Hollywood Sacrifices’ in Savage New Diatribe





Kanye West tends to make outlandish allegations again on Friday, claiming james lebron, Jay Z and Beyonce are among various celebrities “controlled” by the powers that be, and that his mother and Michael Jordan‘s father were both “sacrifices”. West, 45, was answering questions from a paparazzo from inside a vehicle when he launched into a rant about why he couldn’t be controlled. “They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce,” West said. “But they can’t control me. There is no name that I will not name. Let’s go.” West is probably referring to the fact that Shaquille O’Neal spoke out against him Twitter and that James decided to drop the episode of The shop with the rapper. West continued his rant saying Minister Louis Farrakhan “offended” him before walking away from Hollywood sacrifices. The sacrifices of Hollywood, according to Kanye West “My mom [Donda West] was sacrificed,” West said. “Michael Jordan, what about him? His father, right? Bill Cosbyher son, right? Dr.Dre, his son. Here in Hollywood, a lot of people are missing. Seems like it could be a lot of that to control, traumatize. “They want to monetize and traumatize. And God loves me. They hit me. DIFFERENCE, Adidas, all this away. Still, Forbeswho hate me, had to write, ‘Net worth: $400 million.'” Kanye West: ‘I could say whatever I want and not go to jail’ West ended his rant by saying he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail for not killing anyone, naming other celebrities in the meantime. “This truth is going to be heard,” West said. “You cannot send any of you Soft grindersyou will Puffyyou will At the Boosiesnone of those names, none of those people who have to listen to you because they have legal rights [issues]. “I’ve never killed anyone, have I? I’m the pu–y who has never killed anyone, have I? But that means I can say what I want and don’t go to jail.” Although he recently claimed he would be doing a verbal fast for 30 days, West continues to get in trouble with every word he speaks.

