Don’t miss the hottest Bollywood news November 11, 2022





1. Ananya Panday looks majestic and gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga; a perfect fit for wedding season

Ananya Panday chose a translucent silk and tulle lehenga with floral embroidery and sequin accents throughout. She accessorized the off-the-shoulder top with fluffy fringe and tulle draping while wearing the skirt. Her lehenga retails for Rs. 3,39,900 and is from the collection of Tarun Tahiliani. She decided to wear a matching choker necklace and a simple set of pink and green stone studded earrings to keep the rest of her accessories fresh and light. She also added stylish bracelets for an ethnic-inspired look. Touches of mascara and nude lipstick served as the finishing touches. A great outfit can make a statement for any occasion, from sangeet to a best friend. Learn more 2. Janhvi Kapoor, a jaw-dropping white crop top and brown shorts, stepping out of the gym. Receive love from fans. Knowledge!

Janhvi Kapoor receives applause from fans for her gym look. She looks perfect in any outfit be it Lehenga, Saree, Dress or Crop top and sweaty shorts. Janhvi is often seen giving fashion goals to fans. Learn more 3. Ramesh Taurani attends the premiere of Uunchai movie screening show hosted by Anupam Kher. Read to find out more!

Ramesh Taurani attended the film screening event. He appeared in the first screening of the film hosted by Anupam Kher. He is one of Bollywood’s most successful producers. Ramesh has produced several movies like Soldier, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Race 2, Bhoot Police etc. Learn more 4. Top 5 Bollywood Cricket Movies That Give You Goosebumps!

Bollywood filmmakers are always keen to come up with something new for their films. Cricket is one of the favorite sports of people with various fans in the country. Cricket is an exciting sport among the audience, and when it comes to Bollywood movies, they are always loved by the audience. Learn more 5. Uunchai Review: One-of-a-Kind Friendship Film for Friends and Family

Uunchai is a rare and wonderful film that talks about the importance of friendship in life and also teaches you to revel in the hard times in life. It’s yet another example of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s talent for exploring legitimate human emotions. In a nutshell, for most of its length, Uunchai delivers a steady stream of emotions that will form a lump in your throat. It lives up to the hype. I go with 4 stars. Learn more

