Kevin Conroy is dead: Batman Voice dies at 66 from cancer





Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Warner Bros.’ The long-running TV show “Batman: The Animated Series” has passed away after a short battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. “Batman: The Animated Series” originally aired for 85 episodes on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1995. Conroy’s deep, gritty Batman voice was widely acclaimed by critics and comic book fans alike, with many considering the actor as the definitive Caped Crusader. The series also featured Mark Hamill’s memorable performance as the Joker. “Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in a statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him – his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke to him, my morale rose. Conroy was so beloved for his voice role as Batman that he continued with the character in various other DC projects, including the “Batman: Arkham” and “Injustice” video game franchises. He has also appeared in various DC Universe original animated films, including “Batman: Gotham Knight” (2008), “Superman/Batman: Public Enemies” (2009), “Justice League: Doom” (2012), “Batman : The Killing Joke” (2016) and “Justice League vs. the Fatal Five” (2019), among other films. The 2019 animated film “Justice League” is Conroy’s last credited feature as Batman, and his most recent video game credit as Batman is Warner Bros. “MultiVersus” from earlier this year. “He’s such an iconic character,” Conroy told DC in a 2014 interview. “He is such a part of the American cultural landscape. It’s an incredible thing to be part of it and to have contributed to it. In the live-action space, Conroy made his film debut in the 1992 romantic drama “Chain of Desire,” written and directed by Temístocles López. He also starred in a recurring role on the NBC soap opera “Another World” and appeared in episodes of classic series such as “Dallas”, “Murphy Brown” and “Cheers”. Conroy’s voice acting wasn’t limited to Batman. He’s also lent his talents to franchises such as “Scooby-Doo” (he had a voice role in the 2019 series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”) and “Masters of the Universe.” In the latter franchise, he appeared in episodes of Netflix’s “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” (playing Mer-Man in 2021) and “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (playing Hordak earlier this year) . “Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy,” WB Animation said in a statement. “His iconic performance as Batman will forever be among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans everywhere in honoring his legacy. Conroy recently penned “Finding Batman,” which premiered as part of DC Pride 2022 earlier this year. Conroy was openly gay, making him the only openly gay actor to portray Batman. “Finding Batman” chronicled the actor’s experience playing the Caped Crusader while coming to terms with his own sexuality. Conroy was born in November 1955 in Westbury, NY, and studied acting with John Houseman at the Julliard School alongside Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy and Robin Williams. He is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy. See more tributes to Conroy below. His was the best.

