REVEALED: THE INSIDE SCOOP on how and why Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 : Bollywood News





There is a lot of Hera Pheri happening around the cast of Hera Pheri 3. Earlier it was reported that Akshay Kumar will be making 3 Hera Pheri 3 movies, Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. The talks were between the producer Firoz Nadiadwala and actor Akshay Kumar for quite some time now and the reports have given all Khiladi fans a sense of excitement. Just days after the reports, everyone was surprised that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with Kartik Aaryan and not Akshay Kumar. REVEALED: THE INSIDE SCOOP on how and why Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 We put on our detective hats and tried to decode what went wrong last week, which led to Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. According to our sources, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had side conversations with Akshay and Kartik over the past few weeks. Firoz is keen on reviving the Hera Pheri franchise and wanted to start it as soon as possible. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is also a hot property for Akshay Kumar franchises and hence he was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay and Kartik, an informed source bollywood hungama. The source added, During the discussion, Akshay Kumar quoted Rs. 90 crores as fee plus part of profit as remuneration for Hera Pheri 3 while Kartik Aaryan was ready to do it for Rs. 30 crores. Firoz went to satellite and digital players with the two probable casting calls and it was then that he realized that the proposal to work with Kartik Aaryan gave him more lucrative returns in the final tally than working with Akshay. The difference in the price of compensation was almost Rs. 60 crores between the two actors. However, the film only earned Rs. 15 crore less from satellite and digital players for Kartik compared to Akshay. Firoz was set to save Rs. 45 crores by signing Kartik for the film. Firoz returned to Akshay and tried to convince him to enter into a profit sharing agreement. Akshay declined as he felt the franchise primarily benefited from his presence. After several rounds of meetings, the conversations were not moving in the right direction and ended in a stalemate. It was the final nail in the coffin. Finally, Firoz Nadiadwala had no choice but to sign his contract with Kartik Aaryan and the duo is now ready to revive Hera Pheri 3. Firoz feels that Kartik is best suited for the role of Raju. In fact, the whole script has now been worked on keeping the image of Kartiks in mind, the source informed, further adding, Hera Pheri 3 justifies the presence of a young Raju. It’s a solid script and will do justice to the Hera Pheri franchise. Hera Pheri 3 will in all likelihood be led by Anees Bazmee and talks are currently at an advanced stage. With Akshay Kumar, the director would have been Farhad Samji, since the actor himself takes the lion’s share. Signing Anees Bazmee (for Rs. 25 crores) would have meant that Akshay plus Anees would win Rs. 115 crores, even without a single picture being taken. The key to Hera Pheri 3’s success is also the limited budget, and now everything has fallen into place, the source said. bollywood hungama. Hera Pheri 3 is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase. Also Read: Akshay Kumar to Appear in Ayushmann Khurrana Starring An Action Hero More pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

