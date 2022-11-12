The Batman animated voice actor was 66

Kevin Conroywho gave Batman animation an iconic voice for decades, died Thursday after battling cancer, according to a press release from Warner Bros. He was 66 years old.

Talent agent StevenNeibert, who worked with Conroy for “over 25 years,” also confirmed his death on Friday, saying “the voice-over community has lost one of the greatest.”

Conroy was the voice behind “Batman: The Animated Series” which aired on the Fox network from 1992 to 1996. Other famous voices among the cast included Mark Hamill’s Joker and Bob Hastings, who played Batman’s close friend James Gordon.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in Friday’s statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him, his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits rose.”

His role in the ’90s animated series led him to take on more Batman voice roles throughout the franchise, including the TV series “Batman Beyond” and “Justice League Unlimited.” He even voiced the Dark Knight in several of the franchise’s video game spinoffs.

In Batman’s eight-decade history, no one has played the Dark Knight more.

Born in Westbury, New York, and raised in Westport, Connecticut, Conroy started out as a well-trained stage actor. Before getting the call to portray Batman, Conroy was a student theater actor at the Julliard School and shared a room with Robin Williams.

After graduating, he toured with John Housemans’ acting group, The Acting Company. He performed in “A Midsummer Nights Dream” at the Public Theater and in Eastern Standard on Broadway. At the Old Globe Theater in San Diego, he starred in “Hamlet.”

The 1980s production of “Eastern Standard,” in which Conroy played a television producer secretly living with AIDS, held special significance for him. Conroy, who was gay, said at the time that he regularly attended the funerals of friends who died of AIDS. He poured out his angst every night on stage.

In 1980, Conroy moved to Los Angeles, began acting on soap operas, and booked guest appearances on such television series as “Cheers”, “Tour of Duty” and “Murphy Brown”. In 1991, when casting director Andrea Romano was looking for her lead actor for “Batman: The Animated Series,” she went through hundreds of auditions before Conroy arrived. He was there on the recommendation of a friend and was immediately cast.

Conroy started the role with no comic book experience and as a newbie to voice acting. His Batman was hoarse, brooding and dark. His Bruce Wayne was light and dashing. His inspiration for the contrasting voices, he said, came from the 1930s film, “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” about an English aristocrat who leads a double life.

Conroy’s popularity with fans has made him a sought-after personality on the comic-con circuit. In the often tumultuous world of DC Comics, Conroy was a mainstay and much loved.

DC Comics remembered Conroy on Twitter as “a legendary actor”.

“DC is deeply saddened by the passing of Kevin Conroy,” the official account wrote. “Batman’s voice for generations. Friends, family and fans will forever miss him.”

Michael Rosenbaum, who voiced for The Flash in the “Justice League” series, called Conroy’s death “devastating,” sharing several photos of them together.

“Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in peace my friend,” Rosenbaum wrote.

Conroy is survived by her husband, Vaughn C. Williams, as well as her sister and brother.

In “Finding Batman,” released earlier this year, Conroy wrote a comic about his unlikely journey with the character and as a gay man in Hollywood.

“I’ve often wondered how fitting it was for me to land this role,” he wrote. “As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in a devoutly Catholic family, I had become adept at concealing parts of myself.”

The voice that emerged from Conroy for Batman, he said, was one he didn’t recognize—a voice that “seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, desire”.

“I felt Batman rising from deep within me.”

Contributor: Jake Coyle, Associated Press