Actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has passed away. Siddhaanth is known for working in the popular Kasautii Zindagi Kay TV series. The late actor collapsed at the gym. This news comes after the recent disappearance of TV actors such as Vaishali Takkar, Raju Srivastava and Dipesh Bhan.
According to multiple reports doing the rounds on the internet, Siddhaanth died of a heart attack while training at the gym on Friday. Although his family has not released any statement, actor Jay Bhanushali has confirmed the news of his sudden disappearance. Jay took to his social media handle and shared a photo of Siddhaanth to mourn his death.
Born on December 15, 1975 in Mumbai, Siddhaanth started her career as a model. Later, he entered the television industry in 2001 with the series Kusum. The actor has made his mark in the industry working in many successful television series.
Apart from Kasautii Zindagi Kay, he has also been seen in a bunch of popular series such as Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Ziddi Dil Mane Na, Waris, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dil Mein Hai and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. He was last seen on the television show Zee Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.
